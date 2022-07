Round-up: Agriculture Secretary’s Weeklong Urban Ag Tour Highlights Critical Community Partnerships Feeding Pennsylvanians

​Harrisburg, PA – As the summer continues to usher in hot temperatures with high humidity, the departments of Aging and Health are urging all Pennsylvanians but especially older adults to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from potentially deadly heat-related illnesses. Seniors may be less able to respond to extreme temperatures and taking certain medication can affect how a person's body reacts to heat.

