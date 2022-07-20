ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

UPDATE – NEW ULM WOMAN FOUND DECEASED

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for a New Ulm woman ended Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 after her body was found. Police...

knuj.net

fox9.com

Mankato police investigating the apparent drowning of girl in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police found an 8-year-old girl in shallow water after she apparently drowned while swimming with her family Thursday evening. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said first responders were called to the Minnesota River at Sibley Park just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a possible drowning, according to Capt. Paul Barta.
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Dassel man dies in Meeker County Jail

(Litchfield, MN) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River

FULL VIDEO: Authorities provided update on the recovery of 8-year-old girl from Minnesota River. FULL VIDEO: Authorities provided update on the recovery of 8-year-old girl from Minnesota River. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the...
MANKATO, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
knuj.net

WATONWAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT AFTER MOTORCYCLE PURSUIT

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s is looking for a suspect in an overnight motorcycle pursuit. Authorities say a deputy saw a motorcycle travelling at a high speed between La Salle and St. James around 1:30 am. The motorcycle picked up speed and began to flee when the deputy attempted to catch up to the bike. The pursuit went to Butterfield when the rider turned east onto the railroad tracks. The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns. Authorities say the motorcycle was discovered by the deputy abandoned with its lights on in a wooded area near the tracks. A perimeter was established and a K9 team was called in to track the driver but efforts were unsuccessful. The motorcycle driver was described as a white man with blonde hair wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, you should call the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office at 507-375-3121.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Crews searching for missing person along Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato. Blue Earth County officials have requested the Minnesota State Patrol’s assistance, and...
MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

Update: Body of Missing New Ulm Woman Found

The search for a New Ulm woman ended Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 after her body was found. Police had been searching for Christine Buechner after she had not been heard from since early Monday morning. Police say she was suspected to have a gun with her so they were concerned...
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

SEARCH FOR MISSING GIRL IN MINNESOTA RIVER IN MANKATO

The search for a missing eight-year-old girl in the Minnesota River near Sibley Park Mankato Thursday evening. Reports say a family with four children were swimming in the river near a sandbar when two of the children began struggling in deep water. A bystander was able to help one of the children out of the water but was not able to save the girl. Multiple agencies are planning to continue the search of the river today (Friday).
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Inmate in the Meeker County Jail Has Died

LITCHFIELD -- An inmate in the Meeker County Jail has died. The Meeker County Sheriff says on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. 28-year-old Brady Schmidt of Dassel was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff began life-saving measures on Schmidt. Litchfield Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the jail...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Moorhead man sentenced in Redwood County Court for possessing stolen car and illegal drugs

A Moorhead man, Monico Espinoza Jr., age 38, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for possessing illegal drugs, and a stolen car. According to court documents, on June 10 of last year, a Redwood Falls police officer got a report that a vehicle stolen in Fergus Falls had been spotted at a Redwood Falls business. When the officer arrived at the parking lot, he observed the driver of the vehicle, Espinoza, attempting to lure young women toward the stolen vehicle.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman critically injured in Highway 169 crash has New Ulm ties

A woman who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Jordan Saturday morning has ties to New Ulm. Anna Biedenbender, 30, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened when a semi truck plowed into the back of a line of vehicles stopped at a red light.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Murder mystery party at North Mankato Swim Facility

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grownups looking to be embroiled in a murder mystery needn’t look any further. The North Mankato Taylor Library has partnered with the North Mankato Swim Facility for an Adult Murder Mystery Party set for tomorrow. Each participant receives a character and special information, and...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Marshall woman sentenced in Redwood County Court after attacking others with baseball bat

A Marshall woman, Mackenzie Brooke Boni, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week after assaulting several witnesses with a baseball bat. According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene of a domestic disturbance in Belview. The victim informed the deputy he had been attacked with a baseball bat in the residence by Boni. The deputy questioned Boni, who admitted she had been drinking at a local bar.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

NEW ULM POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING WOMAN

The New Ulm Police Department is searching for 57-year-old Christine Buechner of New Ulm. She has not been seen since approximately 5 am Monday and there is concern for her welfare. Buechner may be in possession of a firearm. New Ulm Police is not aware of any threats to anyone in the community and Buechner is not suspected of any criminal activity. Buechner was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with white floral print. If anyone knows of Buechner’s whereabouts, please call the New Ulm Police department at 507-233-6750 immediately.
NEW ULM, MN
myklgr.com

Iowa man sentenced for DWI after crashing cart at Redwood Falls Golf Course

An Iowa man, Phillip Glen Robinson, age 60, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for driving while impaired after crashing a golf cart. According to court documents, on June 18, 2021, at about 8:04 p.m., the Redwood Falls Police were called to the Redwood Falls golf club for a report of a golf cart accident. Officers found the golf cart on its side, with the driver, Robinson, standing inside with a large laceration on his head. Enroute to the hospital, Robinson admitted to officers that he had been drinking. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .205.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in semi vs car crash in Nicollet County

A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
NICOLLET, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
FARIBAULT, MN

