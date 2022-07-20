EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff

ROME (AP) — Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation Thursday and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition. The demise of Draghi’s coalition in the eurozone’s third-largest economy and the uncertainty of what Italian voters will decide at the polls have dealt a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe amid rising inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Dissolving Parliament “is always the last choice to make, especially if, as in this moment, there are important tasks to carry to completion,″ President Sergio Mattarella said in a brief speech at the presidential Quirinal Palace, where Draghi had tendered his resignation hours earlier. Mattarella’s office said the election will be held Sept. 25.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO