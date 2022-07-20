ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS -- European Union Commissioners were putting the finishing touches early Wednesday to a drastic plan to make sure that any Russian cutoff of its natural gas supplies to the bloc will not fundamentally disrupt industries and send an additional chill through homes next winter. The European Commission is...

