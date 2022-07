This past spring my bright and beautiful 20-year-old daughter received an academic suspension from a prestigious Chicago college. She had failed all but one of her classes and, despite an appeal, the school sent her home, and barred her from taking any classes until next year. All the hard work she had done for years in preparation for college evaporated in a cold hard minute. She had been an “A” student her whole school life, in the National Honor society, with no disciplinary actions, and no concerns from teachers. Where she had been a joyful and outgoing girl, she was now withdrawn and anxious.

