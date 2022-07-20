ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ATF director speaks about nation's gun violence

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Dettelbach, the newly sworn-in director of the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 30

P. M. Barnett
3d ago

What "boxes" did this guy check? Ah, he's Jewish. If he knows anything about the Holocaust he should be in favor of arming every citizen with no restrictions. If he doesn't feel that way, he is just another Vital Hasson (look him up).

Reply(2)
24
John Stark
3d ago

the head of the atf is a bigger threat to America than any so called ghost gun. He clearly has no understanding of the Constitution or Bill of Rights. He and his entire agency need abolished.

Reply
21
Bill Essex
3d ago

Ummm...the vast majority of gun deaths are either suicide or inner city violence. Yet, that's never spoken out loud by pukes on the left.

Reply(1)
18
Related
24/7 Wall St.

28 Guns Used the Most to Commit Crimes in America

Gun violence is a growing public health crisis in the United States. A record-high 45,222 people were killed by guns nationwide in 2020. This figure includes over 19,000 murder victims. While homicides are the most extreme examples of gun violence, among all gun-related crimes, they are only the tip of the iceberg. According to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

One Night in Chicago: How a pastor is helping his city recover from gun violence (Part 2)

In “One Night in Chicago,” NBC News’ Kate Snow rode along with Pastor Donovan Price when they heard about two shootings in a row in the city. They went to the University of Chicago Hospital emergency room where they saw family members of a patient being treated for a gunshot wound. Later on, one of the family members learned their relative is gone, and the pastor created a prayer circle for those grieving. He explained to Kate that when he first started out he wasn't paid and was evicted from apartments. But he never quit.July 22, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Cbs Evening News
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.  Many […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting for impassioned interruption

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about “reiterating the points of mass shooters”.Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants. “The reality is it is an invasion of our southern border,” he said. The lawmaker argued that – if a ban of assault weapons comes into force –...
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

