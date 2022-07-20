ATF director speaks about nation's gun violence
Steven Dettelbach, the newly sworn-in director of the...www.cbsnews.com
Steven Dettelbach, the newly sworn-in director of the...www.cbsnews.com
What "boxes" did this guy check? Ah, he's Jewish. If he knows anything about the Holocaust he should be in favor of arming every citizen with no restrictions. If he doesn't feel that way, he is just another Vital Hasson (look him up).
the head of the atf is a bigger threat to America than any so called ghost gun. He clearly has no understanding of the Constitution or Bill of Rights. He and his entire agency need abolished.
Ummm...the vast majority of gun deaths are either suicide or inner city violence. Yet, that's never spoken out loud by pukes on the left.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 30