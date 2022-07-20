ATF director speaks about nation's gun violence

In “One Night in Chicago,” NBC News’ Kate Snow rode along with Pastor Donovan Price when they heard about two shootings in a row in the city. They went to the University of Chicago Hospital emergency room where they saw family members of a patient being treated for a gunshot wound. Later on, one of the family members learned their relative is gone, and the pastor created a prayer circle for those grieving. He explained to Kate that when he first started out he wasn't paid and was evicted from apartments. But he never quit.July 22, 2022.

