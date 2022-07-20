'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton's Home Broken Into By Masked Men Brandishing Weapons

Source: Mega

Marlo Hampton revealed this week that she was home with her two nephews in Atlanta when a group of masked men armed with weapons kicked down the door to her house, Radar has learned.

The shocking and startling revelation came shortly after the Sandy Springs Police Department announced they had arrested four suspects believed to be behind upwards of 15 home invasions over the course of the past year in the Atlanta, Georgia area.



According to WSBTV, the Sandy Springs Police Department ultimately arrested the four men – all suspected to be gang members – after they attempted to break into a townhouse owned by the mother of one of rapper Future’s children.

“When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream – and I knew that scream was a scream of fear – my heart dropped,” Hampton told WSBTV regarding the unsettling incident that went down the night of July 1.



"I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you,” the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta ­star continued. “But my main concern is, I want all the ladies, I want everyone to be aware if you are posting items, if you do have luxury items, be careful.”

The four arrested men were also suspected of targeting the homes of "high profile entertainment, sports or social media figures,” and the SSPD are reportedly investigating if these are the same men who broke into the home of rapper Gunna in March.

As RadarOnline.com reported on July 5, news of the attempted invasion of Hampton’s Atlanta home earlier this month came shortly after the Bravo star gave a bombshell interview calling out fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore.

"Not once has she sent a card,” Hampton said regarding Moore refusing to celebrate her recent accomplishments on RHOA.



“Not once has she said, Hey, even with no cameras, I would look at Kenya differently if she said, 'Hey girl, you've been fighting for this for 10 years. It's well-deserved. I want to take you to lunch.’ And for them not to do that, it really hurts not to just get that congratulations. Not just to get that call," Hampton shared further.

Hampton was previously featured on RHOA for ten years after joining the show in 2011 as the first official “friend of the housewives.” During the show’s 14th season, which premiered in May, Hampton was promoted to a main role.