ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton's Home Broken Into By Masked Men Brandishing Weapons

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBYNF_0gm7IKEN00
Source: Mega

Marlo Hampton revealed this week that she was home with her two nephews in Atlanta when a group of masked men armed with weapons kicked down the door to her house, Radar has learned.

The shocking and startling revelation came shortly after the Sandy Springs Police Department announced they had arrested four suspects believed to be behind upwards of 15 home invasions over the course of the past year in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6FYk_0gm7IKEN00
Source: Mega

According to WSBTV, the Sandy Springs Police Department ultimately arrested the four men – all suspected to be gang members – after they attempted to break into a townhouse owned by the mother of one of rapper Future’s children.

“When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream – and I knew that scream was a scream of fear – my heart dropped,” Hampton told WSBTV regarding the unsettling incident that went down the night of July 1.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8QSI_0gm7IKEN00
Source: Mega

"I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you,” the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta ­star continued. “But my main concern is, I want all the ladies, I want everyone to be aware if you are posting items, if you do have luxury items, be careful.”

The four arrested men were also suspected of targeting the homes of "high profile entertainment, sports or social media figures,” and the SSPD are reportedly investigating if these are the same men who broke into the home of rapper Gunna in March.

As RadarOnline.com reported on July 5, news of the attempted invasion of Hampton’s Atlanta home earlier this month came shortly after the Bravo star gave a bombshell interview calling out fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore.

"Not once has she sent a card,” Hampton said regarding Moore refusing to celebrate her recent accomplishments on RHOA.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kb2Vh_0gm7IKEN00
Source: Mega

“Not once has she said, Hey, even with no cameras, I would look at Kenya differently if she said, 'Hey girl, you've been fighting for this for 10 years. It's well-deserved. I want to take you to lunch.’ And for them not to do that, it really hurts not to just get that congratulations. Not just to get that call," Hampton shared further.

Hampton was previously featured on RHOA for ten years after joining the show in 2011 as the first official “friend of the housewives.” During the show’s 14th season, which premiered in May, Hampton was promoted to a main role.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Claps Back After Marlo Hampton Comes for Todd Tucker

Marlo Hampton has been coming for Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is having an eventful season as a first-time peach holder. She’s been clashing with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. When it comes to Kandi, she didn’t anticipate having any drama with Marlo. She’s one of the people who advocated for Marlo to secure a peach. Regardless, Marlo doesn’t feel she owes Kandi any loyalty. She told Carlos King that she intended to make Kandi work for her check. In her opinion, Kandi has been “coasting.” So it was time to put the pressure on the vet. As for Kenya, Marlo’s truce with Kenya didn’t last very long. And Kenya has had enough of Marlo talking behind her and Kandi’s backs to the other women on the show.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Phaedra Parks Says Marlo Hampton is Carrying the Current Season of RHOA

Phaedra Parks isn’t interested in returning to RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks is back on the scene thanks to “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She’s on the second season. So she’s been doing interviews and speaking about her time on the show. Interestingly enough, Phaedra has been a hot topic with RHOA fans due to the current season. While some people are happy Marlo Hampton has a peach, others can’t get past their favorites being gone. In fact, some fans are calling for the return of NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, and Phaedra. Interestingly enough, Phaedra said she’s not really interested in coming back. Plus, her fallout with Kandi Burruss was so bad that it doesn’t appear either wants to be around each other.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’ Recap: Marlo Hampton & Kenya Moore Get Into A Major Fight In Blue Ridge

Following Sheree Whitfield‘s wild sleepover, the ladies reunited for a getaway in the mountains during the July 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Marlo Hampton planned the entire excursion to recover from stress at home, and she sent fancy cars for everyone to ride in. The only problem arose when she sent Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora food from OLG to feast on, and the driver informed them that they couldn’t eat in the car. So after taking a break inside to chow down on the delicious food, Kandi and Drew made their way to Blue Ridge, Georgia — about a 90 minute ride from Atlanta.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Plans to Expose Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman at RHOA Reunion

Drew Sidora has a problem with Sheree Whitfield’s friend Fatum Alford. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had another eventful episode. In fact, she had another faceoff with Sheree Whitfield’s friend, Fatum Alford. The first time they met, Fatum made some accusations. She accused Drew’s assistant of calling Ralph Pittman gay. Drew didn’t believe this. But Sheree pointed out that Drew wasn’t wise to trust her assistant because her assistant likes to gossip. Interestingly enough, the assistant caused drama between Sheree and Drew earlier in the current season due to accusations he made about Sheree. He accused Sheree of not paying him when he worked for her. However, Sheree said he never worked for her.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Gunna
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhoa#Wsbtv#Real Housewives#Sspd
RadarOnline

Christopher Meloni Spotted Laughing On 'Law & Order' Set One Day After Crew Member's Execution-Style Killing

Christopher Meloni was back on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime just one day after a crew member was fatally shot in an execution-style killing. The 61-year-old actor appeared to be in great spirits, despite the grisly shooting that claimed the life of Johnny Pizzaro just hours before. Meloni was all smiles with his co-star Jeffrey Donovan in New York City on Wednesday after the gruesome murder took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Trina’s Niece Killed In Miami Shooting

Rapper Trina and her family are suffering an unimaginable loss after the news broke that her niece, who goes by Baby Suga, was shot and killed Tuesday night (July 19). According to TMZ, sources close to the “Look Back at Me” artist say that Baby Suga was reportedly at the wrong place at the wrong time while visiting an area in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Kandi Burruss Questions if Ex Funded Her Lifestyle

Kandi Burruss isn’t feeling Sheree Whitfield or Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way with her actions on the current season. Sheree has been critical of Kandi’s track record as a friend. She really felt like Kandi should have reached out once she learned about what happened with Tyrone Gilliams. Also, Sheree took issue with Kandi not telling her about the comments made by Drew Sidora’s assistant. Interestingly enough, Kandi noticed that Sheree appeared to agree after Marlo called Kandi and Kenya Moore ****. And at this point, Kandi believes Sheree and Marlo are coming at her for no real reason. So the gloves may be off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rollingout.com

6 rappers from Atlanta who died young

Atlanta music is truly unique. From the days of OutKast, Ludacris, and T.I, to the current day with Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Gunna running the show, the city has made an indelible mark on the music industry. We’ve also lost some artists who were influential or just becoming a staple in Atlanta music. Here is a list of Atlanta rappers who died too soon.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Drama: Yandy Still Has Tension with Mendeecees’ Ex + Scrappy Calls out Momma Dee

Drama isn’t slowing down for the LHHATL cast. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” returns in August. Thanks to recent developments on social media, some fans already know what drama to anticipate in upcoming episodes. Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels had a very nasty split. In fact, Erica accused Safaree of being unfaithful. She has also accused Safaree of not being an active father. Interestingly enough, Erica recently clashed with Safaree’s current boo on social media. A lot of accusations were made. So it’s pretty clear that co-parenting hasn’t been the easiest for the exes. It’s probably going to get much worse before it gets any better, too. This is one reason why some fans have expressed that they need a break from the former couple’s storyline.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy