There are so many hidden gems to explore with your kids in Westchester. One of our favorites is a visit to the Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers. This gorgeous garden is free (!) where you and your kids can explore and soak in all of its history and nature (you might not even feel like you’re in Westchester anymore.) Check out more about what to expect at Untermyer as you and your kids enjoy this historic location.

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO