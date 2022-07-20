ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James Shuts Down The People Who Criticize Him For Passing To Open Teammates In The Clutch: "I Get S**t For Making The Right Play. Four Mother******s On Me. Mother*****r Wide Open Right Here. We Are A Team, I Trust Them."

By Gautam Varier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James is unquestionably the greatest player of this generation and there's a good argument to be made that he might well be the greatest of all time. His detractors, however, have always been quick to label him as someone who isn't clutch, as LeBron has always been someone who opts...

