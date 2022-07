Trenton has a developing relationship with the Delaware River, the claim to fame with George Washington being one of the many notes in the river long history with the city. For Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life, we’re looking back through newspapers from the beginning and examining everyday problems, solutions, and needs during historic Trenton’s past. Today, we look at the history of the Port of Trenton.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO