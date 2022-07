Recently revamped, Media’s classy Two Fourteen is yet another culinary hotspot brought to the area by two Main Line restaurateurs. A pair of well-respected, multitalented restaurateurs have joined forces to bring yet another exceptional dining experience to Media. With La Belle Epoque, Tap 24 and Sterling Pig already under his belt, Loïc Barnieu has partnered with House’s Mike Hackett, transforming the former Diego’s Cantina & Tequila Bar into Two Fourteen (its name is its address).

MEDIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO