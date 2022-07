There is a slight chance for storms as another hot summer day gets underway on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The weak front that moved across the area yesterday is located slightly south of the Tulsa metro this morning. The center of the high-pressure ridge is west. A weak northwest flow positioned over the general area of the boundary means we'll continue with a slight mention for a few storms near the metro today, but a slightly better chance will reside along this boundary west and south of the metro this afternoon and early evening. The threat for microburst winds will be possible with any mature storm this afternoon.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO