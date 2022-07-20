ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Secret Service confirms it deleted Jan. 6-related text messages

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Committee investigating the January 6th assault on The U.S. Capitol...

MAUSBORN69
3d ago

In my opinion, these people violated the law and attempted to circumvent the will of the people in Georgia. They knew what they were doing. No reason not to consider charges. Charge them and let twelve jurors decide; otherwise, what is the point of having laws that aren't going to be enforced?

Tampa Resident
3d ago

They need to be held accountable for their actions. They are CORRUPT criminals. What else are they doing we have NO knowledge about? 🤔

DR for me
3d ago

What is the secret service hiding? Apparently the penalty for deleting the files is more welcome than the actual content of the files. They must have been really damning on trump and secret services integrity of itself. Archive should be considering harsh charges on every one who had theirs deleted. No one updates without a back up first. This the first time this has happened? Anyone in charge there?

