Charlottesville, VA

Tiny sneakers, massive charm

By C-VILLE Writers
C-Ville Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one-eyed YouTube sensation Marcel the Shell wins on the big screen with a...

www.c-ville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BlueRidgeLife

So Long FP – Nellysford Legend Passes

I remember the very first time I met FP. It was either late 99 or early 2000 shortly before moving to Nelson permanently. He was behind the counter of the old Valleymont Grocery he owned in Nellysford. He was working on a crossword puzzle as he often did. Once we...
NELLYSFORD, VA
Boomer Magazine

The Grille at Magnolia Greene

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to “his” club and provides an overview of the approachable dining and people at The Grille at Magnolia Green. I think I’m basically a humble sort of guy, although, at times, I admit, I want to look impressive. In my younger days, I would often casually mention that I had just inked a deal with Columbia Records. That always seemed to impress the lady folks, especially when I mentioned that the deal gave me 12 albums for a buck and all I had to do was buy one album a month for the next 12 months.
RICHMOND, VA
charlottesville29.com

Introducing Mockingbird: Chef Melissa Close-Hart’s Restaurant Dream Come True

At last, her dream restaurant. The Charlottesville area’s most decorated chef, Melissa Close-Hart has earned all kinds of acclaim — four James Beard award semifinalist nods for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic, and entry on the Mount Rushmore of Charlottesville chefs, to name a few. But, for all of her successes, she has never worked at a restaurant serving the food she loves most.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Charlottesville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hope’s Legacy in Afton honored with Spirit of Virginia award

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia award to Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, a nonprofit in Afton that saves equines from a variety of situations including, but not limited to, abuse, abandonment, neglect and slaughter. “Horses have a special place in...
AFTON, VA
WFXR

Helping kids stay cool as temperatures rise in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With school out of session and all the summertime fun to be had, many people are not considering the potential dangers of being outside amid soaring temperatures, especially for children. In attempts to combat the negative heat effects, some day cares are getting creative to allow kids to enjoy the outdoors […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Popular Mexican food restaurant closing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular Mexican food restaurant is closing its doors for the last time in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Mi Patron will serve their customers for the last time at the location on Wards Road. Mi Patron did not share a reason as to why they are closing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
visitstaunton.com

Ride the Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

The railroad came to Staunton in 1854 and helped transform a quiet town into a bustling commercial center. Alternative forms of shipping and transportation have claimed some of the local railroad’s glory, but travelers have always been able to embark by rail from downtown Staunton. And now, train fans have a new way to ride the rails! Starting in August, the Virginia Scenic Railway is offering recreational tours of the Shenandoah Valley that start and stop in historic downtown Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
fox40jackson.com

Virginia man catches 66-pound blue catfish, breaks state record

There is a new fishing record in Virginia. Jason Emmel, of Louisa, Virginia, broke the state record catching a 66-pound, 5-ounce blue catfish with a bow and arrow, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. ILLINOIS TEEN FISHERMAN CATCHES 50-INCH MUSKIE: ‘A WHOLE EXPERIENCE’. The fish – which...
LOUISA, VA
NBC12

Here’s everything you need to know about the best fairs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August is quickly approaching, which means locations across Virginia are gearing up to host their annual county fairs. The commonwealth has plenty of exciting events to offer this summer and through the beginning of October. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker who loves all things fast and dizzy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

HEAT WAVE: Central Va. could see hottest temps in 10 years

(WSET) — A historic heat wave in the midwest will be progressing to the east coast by the end of this week and through the weekend and Central Virginia will be seeing the heat. Temperatures stay in the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday. Central Virginia will be nearing, if not...
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

Missing Albemarle 16-year old safely found

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say a 16-year old reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been safely found. They have a canceled any alerts for Nataneal Adonay-Mejia. However, Albemarle Police continue the search for two young sisters reported missing after they left their home early Thursday morning. All the the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Local bakery struggles to stay open without A/C

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS ) -- With high temperatures in the United States making it harder for some businesses to run effectively, one business in Charlottesville is struggling because it doesn't have A/C. Great Harvest Bread Company has struggled to stay open after its A/C went out on July 8.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

