ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

For the love of it

By juliastumbaugh
C-Ville Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merry Widow will take the Paramount stage for two shows on July 22...

www.c-ville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueRidgeLife

So Long FP – Nellysford Legend Passes

I remember the very first time I met FP. It was either late 99 or early 2000 shortly before moving to Nelson permanently. He was behind the counter of the old Valleymont Grocery he owned in Nellysford. He was working on a crossword puzzle as he often did. Once we...
NELLYSFORD, VA
Boomer Magazine

The Grille at Magnolia Greene

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to “his” club and provides an overview of the approachable dining and people at The Grille at Magnolia Green. I think I’m basically a humble sort of guy, although, at times, I admit, I want to look impressive. In my younger days, I would often casually mention that I had just inked a deal with Columbia Records. That always seemed to impress the lady folks, especially when I mentioned that the deal gave me 12 albums for a buck and all I had to do was buy one album a month for the next 12 months.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Entertainment
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
visitstaunton.com

Ride the Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

The railroad came to Staunton in 1854 and helped transform a quiet town into a bustling commercial center. Alternative forms of shipping and transportation have claimed some of the local railroad’s glory, but travelers have always been able to embark by rail from downtown Staunton. And now, train fans have a new way to ride the rails! Starting in August, the Virginia Scenic Railway is offering recreational tours of the Shenandoah Valley that start and stop in historic downtown Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man hauls in 66-pound state record-shattering catfish from the Pamunkey River

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man has taken the throne, claiming the state record for the largest blue catfish caught in Virginia. Jason Emmel now holds a new state record, after arrowing a 66-pound, five-ounce monster-sized catfish from the Pamunkey River. The fish measured 3’6″ and had a girth of a whopping 35 inches. The average size of blue catfish is 25 to 40 inches and around 20 to 40 pounds. It is the largest North American species of catfish.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Here’s everything you need to know about the best fairs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August is quickly approaching, which means locations across Virginia are gearing up to host their annual county fairs. The commonwealth has plenty of exciting events to offer this summer and through the beginning of October. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker who loves all things fast and dizzy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount
NBC 29 News

UVA researchers: Nasal sprays important in fighting COVID-19 variants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are looking for new ways to stay ahead of COVID-19 variants. Jie Sun, who helped lead the collaborative research, is a UVA professor of medicine. While he and his team say vaccination shots are important to prevent hospitalization and death, a nasal mist could potentially limit the viral spread.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health opened a new primary care clinic this week in Harrisonburg. Amy Chico, a nurse practitioner at the clinic, said it will help bring medical care to an underserved area. “I’m excited that Harrisonburg has this opportunity to have another primary care facility because we...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Augusta Free Press

Update: Authorities locate missing Staunton woman

Update: Saturday, 1:44 p.m. Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 9:54 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen the end of June, but was just reported missing today by a family member.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police investigating larcenies involving group of teens targeting homeowners

Charlottesville Police are trying to get to the bottom of a string of larcenies reported across the city over the past few weeks. The incidents appear to be related, because victims have described similar events and given similar suspect descriptions. The victims in each case reported being approached by four juvenile-aged individuals who claimed to be raising money for some sort of fundraiser. While speaking with the homeowner, one of the juveniles will express the need to use the restroom. After being invited in, the victims have reported wallets, money, credit/debit cards, and other miscellaneous items missing.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Driver identified in fatal crash on Louisa Road

UPDATE: The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Louisa Road around 8:35 a.m. Thursday. According to officials, crews arrived at the scene of a overturned dump truck that was hauling asphalt. The driver of the truck was identified as 41-year-old John Henry Alfred Mooran...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO warns of a scam in Shenandoah County

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that residents have reported receiving calls from scammers. This is the typical scam call where the person tells you that your neighbor, friend or family member has been arrested and needs to be bailed out. The caller might seem very convincing and even...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy