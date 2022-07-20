ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

How do you like it?

By Paul Ting
C-Ville Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanned wines are a convenient grab-and-go for summer activities. Muse Vineyards in Woodstock offers...

www.c-ville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boomer Magazine

The Grille at Magnolia Greene

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to “his” club and provides an overview of the approachable dining and people at The Grille at Magnolia Green. I think I’m basically a humble sort of guy, although, at times, I admit, I want to look impressive. In my younger days, I would often casually mention that I had just inked a deal with Columbia Records. That always seemed to impress the lady folks, especially when I mentioned that the deal gave me 12 albums for a buck and all I had to do was buy one album a month for the next 12 months.
RICHMOND, VA
BlueRidgeLife

So Long FP – Nellysford Legend Passes

I remember the very first time I met FP. It was either late 99 or early 2000 shortly before moving to Nelson permanently. He was behind the counter of the old Valleymont Grocery he owned in Nellysford. He was working on a crossword puzzle as he often did. Once we...
NELLYSFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Mister Goodies Ice Cream

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve driven down Timberlake Road in Lynchburg in the last 18 years, you’ve likely noticed a huge, inflatable soft serve ice cream cone on top of Mister Goodies Ice Cream trailer. “Babies who came here 18 years ago to get their first ice...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Christmas in July in the Shenandoah Valley

It’s Christmas in July around the Shenandoah Valley!. The Merchants on Main are hosting the festivities in Front Royal with deals in many of the businesses downtown, live music, and a surprise you will have to be there to see. There will also be a visit from Santa Clause...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Charlottesville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Woodstock, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Food Drink#Muse Vineyards#Supplied
visitstaunton.com

Ride the Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

The railroad came to Staunton in 1854 and helped transform a quiet town into a bustling commercial center. Alternative forms of shipping and transportation have claimed some of the local railroad’s glory, but travelers have always been able to embark by rail from downtown Staunton. And now, train fans have a new way to ride the rails! Starting in August, the Virginia Scenic Railway is offering recreational tours of the Shenandoah Valley that start and stop in historic downtown Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Popular Mexican food restaurant closing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular Mexican food restaurant is closing its doors for the last time in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Mi Patron will serve their customers for the last time at the location on Wards Road. Mi Patron did not share a reason as to why they are closing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man hauls in 66-pound state record-shattering catfish from the Pamunkey River

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man has taken the throne, claiming the state record for the largest blue catfish caught in Virginia. Jason Emmel now holds a new state record, after arrowing a 66-pound, five-ounce monster-sized catfish from the Pamunkey River. The fish measured 3’6″ and had a girth of a whopping 35 inches. The average size of blue catfish is 25 to 40 inches and around 20 to 40 pounds. It is the largest North American species of catfish.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

City decides against moving Crescent Halls stop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Transit will not be moving a bus stop located at a public housing building. Earlier this year, it was announced that CAT wanted to move the stop at Crescent Halls, which is operated by the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The building...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of July 25-29

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
STAUNTON, VA
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Local bakery struggles to stay open without A/C

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS ) -- With high temperatures in the United States making it harder for some businesses to run effectively, one business in Charlottesville is struggling because it doesn't have A/C. Great Harvest Bread Company has struggled to stay open after its A/C went out on July 8.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy