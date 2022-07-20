How do you like it?

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to “his” club and provides an overview of the approachable dining and people at The Grille at Magnolia Green. I think I’m basically a humble sort of guy, although, at times, I admit, I want to look impressive. In my younger days, I would often casually mention that I had just inked a deal with Columbia Records. That always seemed to impress the lady folks, especially when I mentioned that the deal gave me 12 albums for a buck and all I had to do was buy one album a month for the next 12 months.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO