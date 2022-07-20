ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Cooling centers are open again today in Greater Danbury area

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

Cooling centers are open again today in Greater Danbury area. Cooling centers are open again today in the Greater Danbury area for...

Conn. Department of Health updates Danbury area COVID-19 data

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 21st, there were 60 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 9, Brookfield had 9 and New Fairfield 11 . There were 15 COVID cases in New Milford, 26 in Newtown, Redding reported 6 cases while Ridgefield had 12.
Ridgefield to work with Aquarion to plan water line to schools

Ridgefield to work with Aquarion to plan water line to schools. Plans are being drawn up by Aquarion Water Company to connect Ridgefield High School and Scotts Ridge Middle School to public water. The two schools are currently on well water, and do meet water quality guidelines, but First Selectman Rudy Marconi said at the recent Board of Selectmen meeting that the town has issues with contamination. He added that by having public water, that reduces the burden of testing and monitoring. The Board of Selectmen agreed to hold a public hearing August 17th and town meeting September 7th. Ridgefield will apply for grant assistance through the Clean Water Act. This would be part of a project by Aquarion at the intersection of Barlow Mountain Road and North Street to install a 10-foot by 20-foot structure to control water pressure. The water main would be extended up Route 116 to the Craigmoor Road pump station. There currently is no water line between the Ridgefield main system and the Craigmoor system so residents in that area would be able to get hooked up to the system.
Newtown Community Center hosting National Night Out with Newtown Police

The Newtown Community Center is hosting National Night Out next month with Newtown Police. Neighborhoods across the country are participating in events on August 2nd. The local event is being held partnership with Newtown Prevention Council. The camaraderie building campaign promotes strong police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places. National organizers say this is a time of unity to showcase the importance of citizen involvement in the police-community relationship. Admission is free for the August 2nd event, from 6pm to 8pm, featuring K9 demonstrations, Dunk a Cop, and games played with the Newtown Police and Fire Departments. Emergency vehicles will be on hand for tours, along with family-friendly activities.
Restoration crew doubled at New Milford High School

The restoration company working at New Milford High School to clean up smoke and water damage from a July 5th fire has doubled its crew to 100 workers. Mayor Pete Bass says they continue to take out drywall and insulation from the second floor and clean wall cavities. They're also detaching cabinetry to remove damaged drywall from behind it, and taking down suspended ceiling tiles from the halls of the 1st and 2nd floors. New Milford officials are working with their insurance carrier and the former roofing company's insurance on the timing of the deliver for the modular classrooms. Plans are being finalized for additional parking.
Danbury area labor mark holds steady in June

Two of the six larger Connecticut Labor Market Areas showed employment gains last month, while three regions declined, and the Danbury area was unchanged in June. The Hartford and Waterbury areas added jobs. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area declined by 2,600 positions. The June unemployment rate for Connecticut is estimated at 4-percent,...
Newtown, Greater Danbury Chambers of Commerce to merge

The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce are merging, effective September 1st. Officials say the decision to join the two organizations together was not made lightly. The Boards of Directors of both Chambers have been in dialogue over the past year. They note that in today’s environment, it is important to achieve scale and an eye toward the growth of the business sector. Under the leadership of president and CEO PJ Prunty, the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce will continue its long tradition of serving the Greater Danbury Area and will incorporate many of the initiatives and events that were founded by the Chamber of Commerce of Newtown. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce currently serves the 10 towns of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman, Redding, and Ridgefield.
Public hearing held in Danbury on ATV ordinance

A public hearing has been held in Danbury about a proposal to beef up the City's ability to crack down on illegal ATV riding. The proposed ordinance would fine those who operate all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public property. The vehicles could be confiscated, and after a time, sold at auction. The Traffic Authority and the United Neighborhood Inspection Team would be able to enforce the prohibition as well. Two speakers told the City Council that they have seen reckless driving by all terrain vehicle users and others on similar vehicles. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to prevent damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute. Towing and storage cost, along with repairs for any damage, would be the responsibility of the owner/rider. There are some conditions on auction though. It can't be resold if there's a lien or lease on the vehicle, or if there's a lienholder who didn't reasonably known that the person on the motorcycle/dirt bike/etc was using it the way it was.
Newtown officials caution residents to continued high heat

Newtown officials caution residents to continued high heat. Newtown Emergency Management officials are offering some information for residents to prevent becoming victims of the heat during these continued high temperatures. Residents are encouraged to check on elderly or frail neighbors to be certain they are doing ok, and suggest they go to cooling centers if their home is overheated. People are reminded to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor work. Residents are being reminded to monitor pets, keeping them out of the sun and not left in hot cars. When the temperature outside is 85 degrees, it takes less than 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 100 degrees and half an hour to reach 120 degrees. The Newtown Health District is reminding residents of some common symptoms of heat related illness to watch for during this continued high heat. They include dry, red spotted skin, weakness, headache, fatigue and nausea. If experiencing these symptoms, move to a cool location, loosen clothing and apply a wet cloth.
New Fairfield closes COVID-19 testing site

The Town of New Fairfield has announced that COVID testing at the Senior Center has ended. Anyone needing a PCR test was encouraged to go online to curative.com, the provider which wrapped up testing yesterday, or to a testing site run in Danbury at Pat Waldron Hall on Memorial Drive. Testing is done Mondays and Wednesdays this month, 3pm to 6pm. New Fairfield First Selectman Pat Del Monaco says the town will continue to monitor the demand for testing and re-establish a local testing facility if necessary.
Putnam County cohosts reimagined 4-H Fair

A Putnam County summertime staple, the 4-H Fair, was reimagined this year. The three day event held over the weekend featured concerts under the stars, traditional 4-H exhibits, food trucks, craft vendors, a beer garden and games for children. Cornell Cooperative Extension approached County Executive MaryEllen Odell about partnering for a larger scale festival following two years of a break due to the pandemic. In the past, the 4-H Fair had drawn up to 20,000 visitors in three days. Weekend activities included Eastern Hudson Valley Horse Council Demonstrations, 4-H Miniature Horse Showmanship, and the first annual Duck Derby.
Injured hawk rescued in Danbury.

An injured hawk has been rescued in Danbury. State Police Troopers responded to the area of Exit 11 of Route 7 South yesterday morning on a report of a hawk unable to fly. Troopers located the bird, which had an injured wing. With the assistance of Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Officers, they managed to safely handled the injured hawk and transport it to a nearby wildlife rehab center for treatment.
Bethel officials warn of caller ID spoofing scam

Bethel officials are warning residents about a spam call spoofing the Town of Bethel's caller ID. The town received a notice from a resident that the number was not from town hall, but it said Town of Bethel. Municipal officials note that Bethel will never call concerning Medicare. The resident reported hanging up immediately because she recognized the voice from other scam calls received in the past.
Squantz Pond State Park closed to swimming again

Squantz Pond State Park is again closed to swimming. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Water Quality Report shows elevated levels of bacteria detected in water sampling. The water will be retested today, with results expected tomorrow. DEEP collects samples of state-run swimming areas each week and the Department of Public Health's laboratory analyzes them for presence of certain indicator bacteria with potential for contamination. Black Rock in Watertown and Indian Well in Shelton also have closed their swim areas.
Danbury bar has liquor license temporarily suspended

Danbury bar has liquor license temporarily suspended. The state Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Commission has ordered the temporary suspension of a Danbury establishment's liquor license. A notice on the Department's website says La Canchita Bar & Lounge will have it's license suspended August 1st through 4th. The Delay Street business has paid a 25-hundred dollar fine for violations. The suspension was for sale to a minor, violation of hours and days of closing and conduct of permit premise statutes. The owners were also cited during the pandemic for violating state regulations. La Canchita was among 5 found to be noncompliant with an executive order restricting outdoor dining.
Former Legislative Council member to fill Newtown Board of Ed vacancy

Former Legislative Council member to fill Newtown Board of Ed vacancy. The Newtown Board of Education has voted for a new member to fill a vacancy. Former Legislative Council member Alison Plante will serve in the role. The Democrat is finishing the year-and-a-half left of the term of former Board of Education member Rebekah Harriman, who resigned June 24th. The Board had 30 days to fill the seat. 5 applicants were interviewed and each school board member submitted a question to ask the candidates ahead of the interview process. Plante was not the candidate put forth by the local Democratic Town Committee.
Eversource settles unfair, deceptive Natural Gas marketing allegations

Connecticut has reached a $1.8 million dollar settlement with Eversource over alleged false and deceptive high-pressure tactics seeking to entice consumers to convert to natural gas. Attorney General William Tong says Eversource misled homeowners to get them to switch to natural gas. He called the high-pressure tactics unacceptable coming from...
Conn. unemployment rate declines

Connecticut's unemployment rate fell .2-percent in June to 4-percent and state employers added an estimated 1700 jobs, making June the sixth consecutive month for job growth. Additionally, May job numbers were revised up to 2400. Department of Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo says labor force participation is up, employers are hiring,...
Center for Empowerment and Education to hire Prevention Educator

The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women's Center of Greater Danbury, is looking to hire a Prevention Educator. They provide training and referrals related to addressing and preventing domestic/dating violence, sexual violence, and gender-based discrimination and harassment. While gender-based violence prevention is the primary focus of this position, the expectation is that the role is also integrated into the overall gender equity work of The Center.
Connecticut, 45 other states, agree to settlement with Carnival Cruise Line

Connecticut, along with 45 other states, have agreed to a $1.25 million settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach that involved the personal information of about 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Connecticut will receive $67,500 from the settlement. In March 2020, Carnival publicly reported...
Brookfield Public Works no longer accepting used motor oil

The Brookfield Public Works has field many questions over the last few months on why they no longer take used motor oil at the town garage. They stopped because of a serious illegal dumping issue at the facility several months ago. As a result, Brookfield had to pay over ten thousand dollars to clean the site of PCB’s. Insurance would not cover the cost. Since there is no reasonable way to control or identify what people dump at the facility, they were forced to close it. Brookfield residents can still return up to 5 quarts per day to the location where it was originally purchased.
