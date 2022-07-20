Cooling centers are open again today in Greater Danbury area

A public hearing has been held in Danbury about a proposal to beef up the City's ability to crack down on illegal ATV riding. The proposed ordinance would fine those who operate all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public property. The vehicles could be confiscated, and after a time, sold at auction. The Traffic Authority and the United Neighborhood Inspection Team would be able to enforce the prohibition as well. Two speakers told the City Council that they have seen reckless driving by all terrain vehicle users and others on similar vehicles. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to prevent damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute. Towing and storage cost, along with repairs for any damage, would be the responsibility of the owner/rider. There are some conditions on auction though. It can't be resold if there's a lien or lease on the vehicle, or if there's a lienholder who didn't reasonably known that the person on the motorcycle/dirt bike/etc was using it the way it was.

DANBURY, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO