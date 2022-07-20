ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Newtown, Greater Danbury Chambers of Commerce to merge

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce are merging, effective September 1st. Officials say the decision to join the two organizations together was not made lightly....

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

wlad.com

Danbury area labor mark holds steady in June

Two of the six larger Connecticut Labor Market Areas showed employment gains last month, while three regions declined, and the Danbury area was unchanged in June. The Hartford and Waterbury areas added jobs. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area declined by 2,600 positions. The June unemployment rate for Connecticut is estimated at 4-percent,...
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Conn. Department of Health updates Danbury area COVID-19 data

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 21st, there were 60 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 9, Brookfield had 9 and New Fairfield 11 . There were 15 COVID cases in New Milford, 26 in Newtown, Redding reported 6 cases while Ridgefield had 12.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
wlad.com

Restoration crew doubled at New Milford High School

The restoration company working at New Milford High School to clean up smoke and water damage from a July 5th fire has doubled its crew to 100 workers. Mayor Pete Bass says they continue to take out drywall and insulation from the second floor and clean wall cavities. They're also detaching cabinetry to remove damaged drywall from behind it, and taking down suspended ceiling tiles from the halls of the 1st and 2nd floors. New Milford officials are working with their insurance carrier and the former roofing company's insurance on the timing of the deliver for the modular classrooms. Plans are being finalized for additional parking.
NEW MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Cooling centers are open again today in Greater Danbury area

Cooling centers are open again today in the Greater Danbury area for residents to beat the heat. In New Fairfield, the Library will be open from 10am to 7pm and the Senior Center will be open from 9am to 4pm for cooling. In Newtown, the Municipal Center, CH Booth Library and Newtown Community Center are open during normal business hours. New Milford has the senior center, the E Paul Martin Room at Town Hall and Oddfellows Hall open as cooling centers. In Danbury, the library, war memorial and New Street Shelter are open.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Wegmans To Open First CT Store In Norwalk

The super popular grocery store Wegmans Food Market is building its first store in Connecticut -- in Fairfield County. The store, which will be located in Norwalk, is currently in the planning stages with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of...
NORWALK, CT
GreenwichTime

Power mostly restored in CT after thunderstorms

Most of Connecticut had its power back on Friday morning following thunderstorms that passed through Connecticut Thursday afternoon. As of 6 a.m., Eversource reported just 35 outages statewide, including 15 outages in Plymouth and 13 in Kent. United Illuminating reported no outages in its coverage area. . Starting at around...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean’s 13-foot Bootmobile is making ‘guerrilla-style’ stops in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven

STAMFORD — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a... 13-foot-tall duck boot driving up the Eastern Seaboard?. For its 10th anniversary celebration, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile is making three impromptu stops in Connecticut today on its 10-day road trip to the company's flagship location. Along the way — in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven — the Boot and its driver, Molly Swindall, will throw impromptu parties full of L.L. Bean gifts.
STAMFORD, CT
Scribe

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
NORWALK, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 21, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone (@sunrisekayakfishing) uses his kayak to find and locate a bass bite regularly. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook is starting to see the bass set up in their summer patterns, making low light situations or fishing deep during the day your best shot at success. Three-waying a fresh scup, bunker, or eel on the reefs has been producing some nice fish, along with GT eels, which seem to work just about all the time. The bottom fishing has remained consistent, with plenty of sea bass and scup, along with some quality fluke for those that are putting the time in. Sea bass anglers should look to the lesser-known humps to find a better keeper to short ratio, and the same can be said for the fluke fishing. There has been plenty of small bait and Spanish mackerel around, which portends well for the upcoming hardtail season in a month or so. Also, Black Hall Outfitters is now a state certified weighing station for official, certified weights up to 1,000 pounds. Bring in your inshore and offshore catches!
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. "I've seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

A severe round of storms knocked out power to thousands of Connecticut residents on Thursday afternoon, July 21. At 5 p.m., Eversource is reporting 2,245 without power statewide. The most outages are in Plymouth (473) and Watertown (246) in Litchfield County, Wolcott (255) in New Haven County, and Wethersfield (238),...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

CT Guide to Waterfront Dining: 50 + Restaurants With Water Views (2022 Edition)

There's just something about the water. You feel it too, I know you do. Beautiful to be near at any time of the year, but when the temps climb? Bees to honey, baby. It cools, it nourishes, entertains, and soothes. Therefore, anything done near this natural wonder automatically gets, well, better- including dining. From picnics on the beach to fine dining with a beautiful view, your taste buds are sure to dance a little more. As this summer season is still in full-swing, there's plenty of time to make a date and enjoy some delicious meals, from the simple pleasures of a boiled lobster eaten at a picnic table to meals with adorned cocktails, candlelight, and complex dishes-all enjoyed at the water's edge.
NORWALK, CT
wlad.com

Newtown Community Center hosting National Night Out with Newtown Police

The Newtown Community Center is hosting National Night Out next month with Newtown Police. Neighborhoods across the country are participating in events on August 2nd. The local event is being held partnership with Newtown Prevention Council. The camaraderie building campaign promotes strong police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places. National organizers say this is a time of unity to showcase the importance of citizen involvement in the police-community relationship. Admission is free for the August 2nd event, from 6pm to 8pm, featuring K9 demonstrations, Dunk a Cop, and games played with the Newtown Police and Fire Departments. Emergency vehicles will be on hand for tours, along with family-friendly activities.
NEWTOWN, CT

