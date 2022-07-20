ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Brookfield Public Works no longer accepting used motor oil

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

The Brookfield Public Works has field many questions over the last few months on why they no longer take used motor oil at the town...

Construction work continues in Ridgefield on Main Street

Construction work continues in Ridgefield on Main Street. Construction work continues in Ridgefield on Main Street. The second phase of a realignment project involved the contractor digging three test pits for fire hydrant relocation and verification of existing water main conditions. On Monday evening, July 25, Richards Construction will dig six or seven additional test pits to verify existing water main conditions. Starting Tuesday at 7 pm, workers will dig a 60-foot trench along Bailey Avenue to secure existing water pipes with additional restraints. This effort will prevent or mitigate future leakage. The Bailey Avenue construction will be completed by the end of the week.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wlad.com

New Fairfield closes COVID-19 testing site

The Town of New Fairfield has announced that COVID testing at the Senior Center has ended. Anyone needing a PCR test was encouraged to go online to curative.com, the provider which wrapped up testing yesterday, or to a testing site run in Danbury at Pat Waldron Hall on Memorial Drive. Testing is done Mondays and Wednesdays this month, 3pm to 6pm. New Fairfield First Selectman Pat Del Monaco says the town will continue to monitor the demand for testing and re-establish a local testing facility if necessary.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Public hearing held in Danbury on ATV ordinance

A public hearing has been held in Danbury about a proposal to beef up the City's ability to crack down on illegal ATV riding. The proposed ordinance would fine those who operate all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public property. The vehicles could be confiscated, and after a time, sold at auction. The Traffic Authority and the United Neighborhood Inspection Team would be able to enforce the prohibition as well. Two speakers told the City Council that they have seen reckless driving by all terrain vehicle users and others on similar vehicles. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to prevent damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute. Towing and storage cost, along with repairs for any damage, would be the responsibility of the owner/rider. There are some conditions on auction though. It can't be resold if there's a lien or lease on the vehicle, or if there's a lienholder who didn't reasonably known that the person on the motorcycle/dirt bike/etc was using it the way it was.
DANBURY, CT
Restoration crew doubled at New Milford High School

The restoration company working at New Milford High School to clean up smoke and water damage from a July 5th fire has doubled its crew to 100 workers. Mayor Pete Bass says they continue to take out drywall and insulation from the second floor and clean wall cavities. They're also detaching cabinetry to remove damaged drywall from behind it, and taking down suspended ceiling tiles from the halls of the 1st and 2nd floors. New Milford officials are working with their insurance carrier and the former roofing company's insurance on the timing of the deliver for the modular classrooms. Plans are being finalized for additional parking.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Danbury area labor mark holds steady in June

Two of the six larger Connecticut Labor Market Areas showed employment gains last month, while three regions declined, and the Danbury area was unchanged in June. The Hartford and Waterbury areas added jobs. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area declined by 2,600 positions. The June unemployment rate for Connecticut is estimated at 4-percent,...
DANBURY, CT
Connecticut Gas Station Shuts Down Pumps After Drivers Fill Up With Water

For 23-year-old Selena Pineda, the start of her week came as a shock. Not once, but twice. First, when she found herself stuck on the highway for three hours, and later, when she got a call about her gas tank. It wasn't until she got a voicemail from the dealership, saying that her tank was filled with water.
HARTFORD, CT
Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Banks may be putting hold fee on your card when paying for gas

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices continue to be a problem for many households and depending on where you pay for your gas could determine how much money is really leaving your wallet. Gas prices are still high and if you are paying with a debit or credit card, banks...
MANCHESTER, CT
Danbury bar has liquor license temporarily suspended

Danbury bar has liquor license temporarily suspended. The state Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Commission has ordered the temporary suspension of a Danbury establishment's liquor license. A notice on the Department's website says La Canchita Bar & Lounge will have it's license suspended August 1st through 4th. The Delay Street business has paid a 25-hundred dollar fine for violations. The suspension was for sale to a minor, violation of hours and days of closing and conduct of permit premise statutes. The owners were also cited during the pandemic for violating state regulations. La Canchita was among 5 found to be noncompliant with an executive order restricting outdoor dining.
DANBURY, CT
Stratford sewer rates rise for first time since 2015

STRATFORD — With the new fiscal year comes a new round of sewer use bills. And this year, for the first time in seven years, town residents and business owners will see an increase on their annual bill. The Water Pollution Control Authority has voted to raise annual household...
STRATFORD, CT
Conn. Department of Health updates Danbury area COVID-19 data

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 21st, there were 60 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 9, Brookfield had 9 and New Fairfield 11 . There were 15 COVID cases in New Milford, 26 in Newtown, Redding reported 6 cases while Ridgefield had 12.
DANBURY, CT
Aviation Company Coming to Waterbury-Oxford Airport

An aviation company is breaking ground at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport. Connecticut leaders and student mechanics broke ground on a $20 million-dollar, 11-acre development Tuesday, said to bring more aviation jobs to the state. Clay Lacy Aviation's new facility at Waterbury-Oxford Airport will house a 146,000-square foot hangar, offices and other...
WATERBURY, CT
Towns in central CT cleaning up storm damage

(WFSB) – Towns in central Connecticut are cleaning up storm damage Thursday. Storms ripped through the state in the afternoon. A large tree fell across a rail trail near East Summer Street in Southington. The tree fell on wires. Police taped off the area. The Southington Fire Department said...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Two state park swimming spots off limits today

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas were off limits on Tuesday due to potential bacteria contamination. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed the beaches at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield and Indian Well State Park in Shelton as being closed to swimmers. DEEP said...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Wegmans To Open First CT Store In Norwalk

The super popular grocery store Wegmans Food Market is building its first store in Connecticut -- in Fairfield County. The store, which will be located in Norwalk, is currently in the planning stages with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of...
NORWALK, CT
Woman hospitalized after pulled from water at Hammonasset Beach

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from the water at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Friday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. According to DEEP officials, a woman was in distress while swimming on Friday afternoon and was pulled from the water. She received medical […]
MADISON, CT

