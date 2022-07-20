ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield closes COVID-19 testing site

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

The Town of New Fairfield has announced that COVID testing at the Senior Center has ended. Anyone needing a PCR...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Conn. Department of Health updates Danbury area COVID-19 data

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 21st, there were 60 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 9, Brookfield had 9 and New Fairfield 11 . There were 15 COVID cases in New Milford, 26 in Newtown, Redding reported 6 cases while Ridgefield had 12.
DANBURY, CT
Restoration crew doubled at New Milford High School

The restoration company working at New Milford High School to clean up smoke and water damage from a July 5th fire has doubled its crew to 100 workers. Mayor Pete Bass says they continue to take out drywall and insulation from the second floor and clean wall cavities. They're also detaching cabinetry to remove damaged drywall from behind it, and taking down suspended ceiling tiles from the halls of the 1st and 2nd floors. New Milford officials are working with their insurance carrier and the former roofing company's insurance on the timing of the deliver for the modular classrooms. Plans are being finalized for additional parking.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Danbury area labor mark holds steady in June

Two of the six larger Connecticut Labor Market Areas showed employment gains last month, while three regions declined, and the Danbury area was unchanged in June. The Hartford and Waterbury areas added jobs. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area declined by 2,600 positions. The June unemployment rate for Connecticut is estimated at 4-percent,...
DANBURY, CT
Squantz Pond State Park closed to swimming again

Squantz Pond State Park is again closed to swimming. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Water Quality Report shows elevated levels of bacteria detected in water sampling. The water will be retested today, with results expected tomorrow. DEEP collects samples of state-run swimming areas each week and the Department of Public Health's laboratory analyzes them for presence of certain indicator bacteria with potential for contamination. Black Rock in Watertown and Indian Well in Shelton also have closed their swim areas.
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wlad.com

Brookfield Public Works no longer accepting used motor oil

The Brookfield Public Works has field many questions over the last few months on why they no longer take used motor oil at the town garage. They stopped because of a serious illegal dumping issue at the facility several months ago. As a result, Brookfield had to pay over ten thousand dollars to clean the site of PCB’s. Insurance would not cover the cost. Since there is no reasonable way to control or identify what people dump at the facility, they were forced to close it. Brookfield residents can still return up to 5 quarts per day to the location where it was originally purchased.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Woman hospitalized after pulled from water at Hammonasset Beach

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from the water at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Friday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. According to DEEP officials, a woman was in distress while swimming on Friday afternoon and was pulled from the water. She received medical […]
MADISON, CT
wlad.com

Cooling centers are open again today in Greater Danbury area

Cooling centers are open again today in Greater Danbury area. Cooling centers are open again today in the Greater Danbury area for residents to beat the heat. In New Fairfield, the Library will be open from 10am to 7pm and the Senior Center will be open from 9am to 4pm for cooling. In Newtown, the Municipal Center, CH Booth Library and Newtown Community Center are open during normal business hours. New Milford has the senior center, the E Paul Martin Room at Town Hall and Oddfellows Hall open as cooling centers. In Danbury, the library, war memorial and New Street Shelter are open.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont announces enactment of Connecticut Clean Air Act

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A law that expands Connecticut’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in New Haven on Friday morning to announce the enactment of the Connecticut Clean Air Act. Lamont said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Severe Storms Move Through Connecticut, Multiple Towns Reporting Damage

Several towns across Connecticut are cleaning up after severe storms ripped through parts of the state. The storms prompted multiple severe thunderstorm warnings. Towns in the greater Hartford area seem to have the most damage reports. Plymouth town officials said there are multiple road closures due to downed trees and wires.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

CT Guide to Waterfront Dining: 50 + Restaurants With Water Views (2022 Edition)

There’s just something about the water. You feel it too, I know you do. Beautiful to be near at any time of the year, but when the temps climb? Bees to honey, baby. It cools, it nourishes, entertains, and soothes. Therefore, anything done near this natural wonder automatically gets, well, better- including dining. From picnics on the beach to fine dining with a beautiful view, your taste buds are sure to dance a little more. As this summer season is still in full-swing, there’s plenty of time to make a date and enjoy some delicious meals, from the simple pleasures of a boiled lobster eaten at a picnic table to meals with adorned cocktails, candlelight, and complex dishes-all enjoyed at the water’s edge.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Wegmans To Open First CT Store In Norwalk

The super popular grocery store Wegmans Food Market is building its first store in Connecticut -- in Fairfield County. The store, which will be located in Norwalk, is currently in the planning stages with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of...
NORWALK, CT
wlad.com

Public hearing held in Danbury on ATV ordinance

A public hearing has been held in Danbury about a proposal to beef up the City's ability to crack down on illegal ATV riding. The proposed ordinance would fine those who operate all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public property. The vehicles could be confiscated, and after a time, sold at auction. The Traffic Authority and the United Neighborhood Inspection Team would be able to enforce the prohibition as well. Two speakers told the City Council that they have seen reckless driving by all terrain vehicle users and others on similar vehicles. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to prevent damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute. Towing and storage cost, along with repairs for any damage, would be the responsibility of the owner/rider. There are some conditions on auction though. It can't be resold if there's a lien or lease on the vehicle, or if there's a lienholder who didn't reasonably known that the person on the motorcycle/dirt bike/etc was using it the way it was.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
wlad.com

Newtown, Greater Danbury Chambers of Commerce to merge

The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce are merging, effective September 1st. Officials say the decision to join the two organizations together was not made lightly. The Boards of Directors of both Chambers have been in dialogue over the past year. They note that in today’s environment, it is important to achieve scale and an eye toward the growth of the business sector. Under the leadership of president and CEO PJ Prunty, the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce will continue its long tradition of serving the Greater Danbury Area and will incorporate many of the initiatives and events that were founded by the Chamber of Commerce of Newtown. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce currently serves the 10 towns of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman, Redding, and Ridgefield.
DANBURY, CT

