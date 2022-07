Southbury Police investigating commercial burglary. The Southbury Police Department is investigating a burglary which occurred at JMS Dry cleaners located at 220 Main Street South last week. The incident occurred on July 12th around 8pm. Southbury Police are looking to identify a heavy set male who is seen entering the business where cash was stolen and later exiting the same door. A photo of the man has been posted to their Facebook page. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Markette at 203-264-5912. All calls will be kept confidential upon request.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO