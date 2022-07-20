ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury bar has liquor license temporarily suspended

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

Danbury bar has liquor license temporarily suspended. The state Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Commission has ordered the temporary suspension of a...

Public hearing held in Danbury on ATV ordinance

A public hearing has been held in Danbury about a proposal to beef up the City's ability to crack down on illegal ATV riding. The proposed ordinance would fine those who operate all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public property. The vehicles could be confiscated, and after a time, sold at auction. The Traffic Authority and the United Neighborhood Inspection Team would be able to enforce the prohibition as well. Two speakers told the City Council that they have seen reckless driving by all terrain vehicle users and others on similar vehicles. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to prevent damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute. Towing and storage cost, along with repairs for any damage, would be the responsibility of the owner/rider. There are some conditions on auction though. It can't be resold if there's a lien or lease on the vehicle, or if there's a lienholder who didn't reasonably known that the person on the motorcycle/dirt bike/etc was using it the way it was.
DANBURY, CT
Public hearing tomorrow in Danbury on proposed Chipotle location

Public hearing tomorrow in Danbury on proposed Chipotle location. The Danbury Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at their meeting tomorrow for a proposed Chipotle restaurant on Sugar Hollow Road. The fast food restaurant with drive-thru use and a medical office would generate over 500 vehicle trips per day at the site of the former Pier 1 Imports. To access the site, the applicant is proposing to use the existing two-way driveway on Sugar Hollow Road. The existing driveway on Backus Avenue would be closed. The plans show that the drive-through for the fast food restaurant has been designed to ensure all queuing occurs within the parking lot. Additionally, the site plan notes the drive-through lane only accommodates mobile pick-up orders and an order window is not provided. Site improvements include the redesign of the parking lot, associated grading, landscaping, the installation of a storm drainage system, and the construction of a concrete sidewalk and driveway apron. The Zoom meeting tomorrow is at 7:30pm.
DANBURY, CT
Danbury area labor mark holds steady in June

Two of the six larger Connecticut Labor Market Areas showed employment gains last month, while three regions declined, and the Danbury area was unchanged in June. The Hartford and Waterbury areas added jobs. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area declined by 2,600 positions. The June unemployment rate for Connecticut is estimated at 4-percent,...
DANBURY, CT
Restoration crew doubled at New Milford High School

The restoration company working at New Milford High School to clean up smoke and water damage from a July 5th fire has doubled its crew to 100 workers. Mayor Pete Bass says they continue to take out drywall and insulation from the second floor and clean wall cavities. They're also detaching cabinetry to remove damaged drywall from behind it, and taking down suspended ceiling tiles from the halls of the 1st and 2nd floors. New Milford officials are working with their insurance carrier and the former roofing company's insurance on the timing of the deliver for the modular classrooms. Plans are being finalized for additional parking.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Ridgefield to work with Aquarion to plan water line to schools

Ridgefield to work with Aquarion to plan water line to schools. Plans are being drawn up by Aquarion Water Company to connect Ridgefield High School and Scotts Ridge Middle School to public water. The two schools are currently on well water, and do meet water quality guidelines, but First Selectman Rudy Marconi said at the recent Board of Selectmen meeting that the town has issues with contamination. He added that by having public water, that reduces the burden of testing and monitoring. The Board of Selectmen agreed to hold a public hearing August 17th and town meeting September 7th. Ridgefield will apply for grant assistance through the Clean Water Act. This would be part of a project by Aquarion at the intersection of Barlow Mountain Road and North Street to install a 10-foot by 20-foot structure to control water pressure. The water main would be extended up Route 116 to the Craigmoor Road pump station. There currently is no water line between the Ridgefield main system and the Craigmoor system so residents in that area would be able to get hooked up to the system.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Conn. Department of Health updates Danbury area COVID-19 data

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 21st, there were 60 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 9, Brookfield had 9 and New Fairfield 11 . There were 15 COVID cases in New Milford, 26 in Newtown, Redding reported 6 cases while Ridgefield had 12.
DANBURY, CT
L.L. Bean’s 13-foot Bootmobile is making ‘guerrilla-style’ stops in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven

STAMFORD — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a... 13-foot-tall duck boot driving up the Eastern Seaboard?. For its 10th anniversary celebration, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile is making three impromptu stops in Connecticut today on its 10-day road trip to the company’s flagship location. Along the way — in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven — the Boot and its driver, Molly Swindall, will throw impromptu parties full of L.L. Bean gifts.
STAMFORD, CT
CT Guide to Waterfront Dining: 50 + Restaurants With Water Views (2022 Edition)

There’s just something about the water. You feel it too, I know you do. Beautiful to be near at any time of the year, but when the temps climb? Bees to honey, baby. It cools, it nourishes, entertains, and soothes. Therefore, anything done near this natural wonder automatically gets, well, better- including dining. From picnics on the beach to fine dining with a beautiful view, your taste buds are sure to dance a little more. As this summer season is still in full-swing, there’s plenty of time to make a date and enjoy some delicious meals, from the simple pleasures of a boiled lobster eaten at a picnic table to meals with adorned cocktails, candlelight, and complex dishes-all enjoyed at the water’s edge.
NORWALK, CT
Brookfield Public Works no longer accepting used motor oil

The Brookfield Public Works has field many questions over the last few months on why they no longer take used motor oil at the town garage. They stopped because of a serious illegal dumping issue at the facility several months ago. As a result, Brookfield had to pay over ten thousand dollars to clean the site of PCB’s. Insurance would not cover the cost. Since there is no reasonable way to control or identify what people dump at the facility, they were forced to close it. Brookfield residents can still return up to 5 quarts per day to the location where it was originally purchased.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Newtown, Greater Danbury Chambers of Commerce to merge

The Chamber of Commerce of Newtown and the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce are merging, effective September 1st. Officials say the decision to join the two organizations together was not made lightly. The Boards of Directors of both Chambers have been in dialogue over the past year. They note that in today’s environment, it is important to achieve scale and an eye toward the growth of the business sector. Under the leadership of president and CEO PJ Prunty, the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce will continue its long tradition of serving the Greater Danbury Area and will incorporate many of the initiatives and events that were founded by the Chamber of Commerce of Newtown. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce currently serves the 10 towns of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield, New Milford, Sherman, Redding, and Ridgefield.
DANBURY, CT

