On a scorching Thursday afternoon, three people working at a construction site in Montgomery County, Maryland, found themselves trapped inside a dirt trench. Around 2 p.m., there was a partial or dirt collapse at a construction site on the 9600 block of Veirs Drive near Lakewood County Club in Rockville. As it collapsed, three workers at the site fell into the trench, which was estimated to be 6 feet deep, 3 feet wide and about 10 feet long, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer, who was at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO