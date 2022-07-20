NYC extends pool hours to help cope with extreme heat

New Yorkers flock to city pools to beat the heat 02:22

NEW YORK -- The extreme heat is on and it's going to be for the long haul. Doctors say don't underestimate the risks it can have on your health.

To help cope with the blistering temperatures, public pools citywide are extending their hours. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook went to the public pool in Astoria Park on Wednesday and learned more helpful tips.

During a heat wave such as the one the city is experiencing this week, it is always a great idea to keep yourself hydrated and cool. It seems like families got the memo as many flocked to the pool to try and beat the heat. The Astoria Park pool is one of dozens that plan to stay open until 8 p.m.

Forecasters predict this wave is not leaving the area anytime soon. The CBS2 Weather Team is called for a a high of 94 and "feels like" temperatures near 100 on Wednesday.

Tips include staying away from alcohol and caffeinated beverages, wearing light clothing, and avoiding layers. Doctors say kids and the elderly, especially, need to be looked out for during this time.

"We're expecting it to be hot and humid, which is a difficult combination," said Dr. Ivan Miller, medical director of the Emergency Department at Westchester Medical Center.

Web Extra: Click here for summer safety tips to beat the heat

Aside from staying indoors next to an air conditioner, flocking to the pool or beach is usually how many plan on beating the heat. However, Miller says you still need to be careful, especially at the pool, where concrete can reach extreme temperatures.

"The most at risk are kids not wearing shoes. Parents should make sure they're wearing shoes and flip flops are great for that purpose," Miller said.

Earlier Wednesday, Westbrook caught up with a dad and his 6-year-old daughter while they waited for the pool to open at 11 a.m. Why wait in the sweltering heat when you can run through the sprinklers in the meantime?

"I like getting really wet. It's really fun," said 6-year-old Charlotte Cannata.

"We got out here really early to try and beat the heat and get all of our outdoor time in now in the water and hopefully we'll get in some air conditioning before it gets super hot this afternoon," Ryan Cannata added.

He and his daughter were some of the dozens who were taking advantage of a refreshing splash in the pool.

Again, all of the city's 36 Olympic- and medium-sized public pools will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to find a cooling center or here for a pool near you.