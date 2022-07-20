ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

By Rod Sweet
globalconstructionreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa...

www.globalconstructionreview.com

Comments / 6

TaMpA_bLaCk
3d ago

The most important upgrade is to make the exits at malfunction junction 2 lanes instead of 1 to stop the bottleneck traffic jams of the 275 exit to I4 and I4 exit to 275.

Reply
4
 

