Ivana Trump's funeral will be held on Wednesday, and her family, including her ex-husband Donald Trump as well as friends from all over the world, are expected to attend. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral will be held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20, according to a report from Insider.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO