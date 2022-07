HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were found unconsious Friday at Rocky’s Roadhouse, a bar in Holt. Police say all three were in various stages of cardiac arrest. Friday evening the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) was called to Rocky’s Roadhouse on multiple reports of people unconsious and not breathing. When emergency responders from the ICSO, the Lansing Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department arrived on scene, they found three people unresponsive and suffering from apparent heart failure.

HOLT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO