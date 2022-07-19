TAX COLLECTOR’S LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to § 12-145 of the CT statutes, notice is hereby given to all persons liable to pay taxes in the town of Lebanon, Connecticut that I have a warrant to collect a tax at the mil rate of 28.5 mils on the dollar, on the Grand List as last perfected;...
Groton, CT Fantini & Gorga (F&G)has placed $38 million in permanent financing on Country Glen Apartments, a 324-unit multifamily community situated on a 30-acre campus located in the seaside town. “We were able to secure significant cash-out proceeds for the owners through our correspondent lender’s dexterous use of the Federal...
NEW HAVEN — State Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti celebrated his 70th birthday in his hometown, flanked by electric buses, celebrating the enactment of the Clean Air Act in Connecticut. In an event on the New Haven Green, Giulietti, Gov. Ned Lamont and several state leaders discussed the...
More than 15 years after Ames Department Stores and its well-known CEO Joe Ettore closed shop and exited their Connecticut headquarters, the building will finally be torn down. The site on the Silas Deane highway, less than 10 miles from Hartford, has been purchased by Hamden, Conn.-based Belfonti Companies, which...
COVENTRY, Conn. — Coventry Lake is being closed for the foreseeable future due to blue-green algae growth from the recent heatwave, officials said. It was announced on Friday that the lake won't be open for at least three weeks because of the algae growth. Both Patriots Park and Liscke...
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A law that expands Connecticut’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in New Haven on Friday morning to announce the enactment of the Connecticut Clean Air Act. Lamont said...
Rocky Hill, CT Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $22.16 million. Matt Nadler and Brian Ahrens of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Wayback Burgers in Rocky Hill. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $837,077. Wayback Burgers is located at 346 Cromwell Ave. Wayback Burgers has been at this location since 2009 and has two years of term remaining on their triple net lease, plus one, 5-year renewal option. The lease calls for annual increases in both the primary term and renewal option based on the change in the CPI-U. Wayback Burgers is situated at the signalized intersection of Cromwell Ave. (CT Rte. 3), one of the area’s primary retail and commercial thoroughfares and New Britain Ave. (CT Rte. 160).
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at Hartford Communities That Care, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Hartford, Conn. HARTFORD — On the campaign trail and in video clips plastered over social media, Gov. Ned Lamont has often framed his reelection fight against Republican Bob Stefanowski as a referendum over Connecticut’s stringent gun control laws...
Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%. The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response […]
Last night Jay Cashman’s team attempted to sell an angry crowd of 200 a plan to barge dredge spoils into Ledyard and truck them out through town. Things didn’t go well for Cashman. I hope they don’t get discouraged. The anger on display last night is easy...
MONSON – After the Monson Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) continued a public hearing over the appeal of two enforcement orders against the Quaboag Riders on June 23 because of the size of the crowd that gathered, the board voted during its July 14 meeting to overturn both decisions in favor of the Riders.
NEWINGTON – Police urged homeowners to be vigilant when hiring contractors after an 81-year-old woman was almost scammed out of $7,600 recently. Newington Police stepped in before the July 10 transaction was completed, after being notified on suspicion by the resident’s family. “It was a situation where an...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Glastonbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission held a meeting to discuss a new apartment complex. Some residents say, they are not happy with the proposed building. The building is set to sit on Manchester Road and Hebron Avenue. The apartment complex is going to...
Starting this weekend, you can experience beautiful blooming sunflowers and help make dreams come true for some local children. From July 23 to July 31, Buttonwood Farm is holding its 18th Sunflower for Wishes fundraiser and 100% of the proceeds from sunflower sales are going to the Make-A-Wish foundation to better the lives of children with critical illnesses.
I've never felt more dependent on gasoline, and currently, that is a bad spot to be in. I've never liked air travel, and now for a variety of reasons, I don't trust it. I can't work remotely for most of my job responsibilities, and my wife has grown a deep-love for road trips. This is my reality, and it's probably true for many of you.
SEYMOUR – The town’s First Selectwoman said a fake $20 bill was passed at a local business earlier this month. First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis said the counterfeit bill was passed by a customer at the Route 67 Diner in Klarides Village last week. She learned about the incident when she was eating at the diner, and the owner told her what happened.
Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
Police in at least five Connecticut municipalities are investigating recent robberies involving People’s United Bank branches located inside Stop & Shop grocery stores. All of the robberies have been reported in the past week, according to police departments in the communities — mostly in the Hartford area — where the incidents have occurred.
Comments / 0