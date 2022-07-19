TAX COLLECTOR’S LEGAL NOTICE

Rocky Hill, CT Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $22.16 million. Matt Nadler and Brian Ahrens of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Wayback Burgers in Rocky Hill. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $837,077. Wayback Burgers is located at 346 Cromwell Ave. Wayback Burgers has been at this location since 2009 and has two years of term remaining on their triple net lease, plus one, 5-year renewal option. The lease calls for annual increases in both the primary term and renewal option based on the change in the CPI-U. Wayback Burgers is situated at the signalized intersection of Cromwell Ave. (CT Rte. 3), one of the area’s primary retail and commercial thoroughfares and New Britain Ave. (CT Rte. 160).

