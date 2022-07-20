ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parchment, MI

Parchment is Getting Speed Bumps on Parchmount Ave. To Subdue Speeders

By Meatball
 4 days ago
Speeders beware, and Parchment residents rejoice - New pavement is coming to Parchmount Avenue, and with it, two new speed bumps to cut down on excessive speeding traffic. The City of parchment sent out a letter recently to residents along Parchmount Road, alerting them to the new project to come, AND...

