Dean Campbell, age 83, of Glencoe formerly Bird Island, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Pastor Dan Croonquist officiating. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday all at the church. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.

BIRD ISLAND, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO