Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for murdering his grandmother. 42-year-old Timothy Steele was found guilty of second-degree murder in November of last year through a bifurcated trial during which he admitted to the slaying but argued he should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness. The second phase of the trial was held in late February and the judge issued a ruling on April 1 that rejected his mental illness defense.

FARMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO