Traffic stop nets Missouri woman on Ballard drug charges
A Missouri woman will face drug and other charges after a Tuesday traffic stop...westkentuckystar.com
A Missouri woman will face drug and other charges after a Tuesday traffic stop...westkentuckystar.com
Any reporter who starts their article with "a woman" when the subject's obviously a man, doesn't come across as truthful journalism. It reeks of wokism.
Wow incredible story. Totally worth the notification and time it took to read and type this completely irrelevant comment. "this is not a war on drugs; it's a war on freedom. Keep that in mind at all times. Here's Tom, with the weather. "
Comments / 12