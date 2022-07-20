ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Browns are getting in Javon Wims

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvZoB_0gm6bVEY00

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves in free agency and have decided to add more depth to their receiving corps. The receivers look to be extremely solid this season with the addition of a few draft picks and a big name in Amari Cooper, but another underrated signing has arrived in Javon Wims.

Javon Wims is a name a few people may remember from his reasonably successful career during his time at SEC power, Georgia. Wims actually saw some meaningful starting snaps for the Chicago Bears. Wims was a seventh-round selection by Chicago in 2018. He was in Chicago until 2021, when he joined the Las Vegas Raiders and was eventually released after the season, but that’s enough of his past, let’s take a dive into what he can bring to the Browns.

Strengths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190EZM_0gm6bVEY00
Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims (15) runs off the field during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Wims was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia by the Chicago Bears. Wims was with Chicago from 2018 to 2020, where he saw action in 33 games and even started seven while accumulating 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Wims failed to make the Bears roster last season but ended up on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

Wims has had moments in the past where he looks like a legit starting NFL receiver and potential deep threat with the body type to be a physical presence on the perimeter.

Wims is an intriguing athlete with many necessary physical traits to succeed in the NFL, including above-average ball skills. Wims stands at an impressive 6’3″ and 215 pounds with a large frame and long limbs to box out defenders. Wims is quick with the ability to make sharp cuts, despite being a larger receiver.

Weaknesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLmnz_0gm6bVEY00
Jun 16, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears Javon Wims (15) in action during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Inconsistent can summarize Wims up to this point as he has flashes of a legit NFL starter and then will immediately look like he doesn’t belong in the league and unfortunately he more often appears in the form of the latter. It is never a good sign when your biggest highlight is an ejection, which Wims suffered in week eight of 2020 when he punched C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the New Orleans Saints.

Wims still plays like a raw rookie, but he is entering his fifth season and is 27 years old and he needs to show more polish. Wims is not a bad athlete, but he too often lacks any juice and can be described as a one-speed route-runner, who shows little to no nuance or crispness to his routes.

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

