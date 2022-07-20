ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Plan for north Merced housing and apartments rejected after proposal divides leaders

By Abbie Lauten-Scrivner
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9jZy_0gm6a8IX00
Workers are shown building new homes in Merced, CA ANDREW KUHN akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A north Merced housing project faced resistance Monday from city residents and leaders with concerns over what they see as a failure to address critical local issues ⁠— including a lack of affordable housing options and jobs for Merced residents.

The Branford Point Annexation project, which would add 50 acres of mixed-use development near UC Merced to the city if approved, ultimately received a vote of opposition from half of the Merced City Council.

The vote represented an early step in the city’s annexation pre-application process. After reviewing a project overview, the City Council indicates general support or non-support for an official annexation application to move forward. The applicants then decide whether to proceed.

Mayor Matt Serratto and Councilmembers Kevin Blake and Sarah Boyle each cast votes in support of the Branford Point Annexation.

Councilmembers Jesse Ornelas, Fernando Echevarria and Berth Perez opposed the project in its current form. Councilmember Delray Shelton was absent from the meeting.

Although critics praised elements of the plan, they voiced doubts over whether it adequately addressed the needs of the Merced community.

City Council members who voted against supporting the annexation pre-application said the project needed revision and further specificity on certain aspects before they could give it support.

“They’re seeing the results of us wanting more from the people who are coming to Merced to do business,” Perez told the Sun-Star. “We’re so used to doing business as usual. And the only people that get left behind are the people from Merced.”

Affordable housing, local hiring splits City Council

As presented Monday, the annexation would add over 650 new homes to the city once constructed, including 92 affordable housing units. The remaining dwellings would consist of 325 apartments, 233 town homes, and an undetermined number of mixed-use units, according to city documents.

The development would also comprise nearly 759,000 square feet of commercial and industrial buildings that includes office, hospitality, retail and research space.

The Branford Point Annexation project’s land is owned by Greg Opinski Construction and represented by Precision Engineering. The project site is situated on the west side of Lake Road, south of Bellevue Road.

“It looks like a fantastic project,” Blake said before casting a vote of support for the plan Monday. Boyle and Serratto echoed his approval, but were met with equal disapproval by their colleagues on the City Council, as well as several city residents.

Community members and city leaders have frequently noted the need for more affordable housing units in the generally more affluent north region of the city.

The same proponents have also criticized what they see as an over-concentration of affordable units in south Merced, which is frequently viewed as more disenfranchised and lacking in essential resources like groceries and medical care, compared to north Merced.

Affordable units have costs fixed so that lower-income occupants spend no more than 30% of their income on housing. But not all affordable housing is developed equally ⁠— homes range on a spectrum from moderate-income units to extremely-low income units.

Although affordable housing proponents on Monday commended the annexation project’s inclusion of 92 affordable units, they also voiced concerns over there being no specificity as to what income brackets those affordable homes will serve.

Community members Fue Xiong, Sheng Xiong and Gloria Sandoval each stated that the project should specify which income brackets the units will fall under before the City Council lends its support toward the plan.

Advocates for affordable housing also said stated that what Merced needs most is units geared toward the lowest income levels on the spectrum.

“We are interested in having you help the people that have the most need. That’s what we’re talking about. We’re not trying to chase away people who live here and can’t even afford a place to live here,” Sandoval said.

Echevarria, a frequent proponent on the dais for affordable housing, expressed agreement with residents like Sandoval. “Right now we’re in a housing crisis, an emergency,” he said.

The City Council member thanked the applicants for bringing their plan to the city, but stated that there remained too many questions about the project still for him to give his support.

“There’s a lot of things still that we just don’t have the answers on right now,” Echevarria said. “It might be premature, this request.”

While Perez also cast an opposing vote toward the project, she told the Sun-Star that her objection was on account of the project including no stipulation about hiring locally.

“I think people who are invested in Merced should put it in writing and show in good faith that we’re not only going to build up Merced as a community, we’re going to build the community and ensure they’re going to have some jobs,” Perez said. “There’s people that are hungry and trying to survive out there.”

Over 1,400 jobs are expected to be created from the project. Perez said that in order for the city to grow more responsibly, she’d like to see the project include a promise that at least 20% of all workers hired be local.

Perez said she is hopeful the project might return to the City Council as a revised version that she believes would better suit the city and its residents.

“We slowed it down enough to say ‘hey, let’s take a step back’,” Perez said. “Giving (the applicant) an opportunity to do that is a good thing.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercedcountytimes.com

Annexation development not so thrilling for split council

The fifth time was not a charm on Monday night when a split vote by Merced City Council members left a housing project proposal near UC Merced without their “general support.”. It was the fifth pre-annexation application to come before the council since a new process was established last...
MERCED, CA
Madera Tribune

Council receives Fresno River update

At the most recent Madera city Council meeting, Madera City Manager Arnoldo Rodriguez updated those in attendance on the cleanup efforts of the Fresno River. After the fire that occurred on May 17, the city partnered with the Madera Irrigation District and Cal Fire to begin clearing the riverbed of dry brush, grass, debris and homeless encampments, Rodriguez told the council at the City Council meeting on July 6.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County searching for new health officer

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County is searching for a permanent health officer after the former one departed. The county confirmed Dr. Salvador Sandoval is no longer the health officer and that the county did have to cancel some vaccine clinics because of the vacancy. A concerned viewer notified our station about some vaccine clinics […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Government
clovisroundup.com

Clovis City Council Opposes Prop 26

In efforts to side with the 500 Club Casino, the Clovis City Council openly opposed a proposition coming this November ballot. Proposition 26, a proposition that looks to “legalize sports betting at American Indian gaming casinos and licensed racetracks in California,” is opposed by the 500 Club Casino in Clovis due to the belief that the proposition will open up the “possibility for lawsuits” against gambling entities like the 500 Club and their open card games.
CLOVIS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Oak Fire In Mariposa County Is 1,300 Acres

Update at 6:45 p.m.: New evacuation orders have been issued for the Lushmeadows Subdivision and Triangle Rd., from Darrah Rd. to Westfall Rd. and all side roads. Further details on the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County are below, along with all the earlier evacuations and road closures. Update at...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: Kearney Mansion Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mansion just outside of the city of Fresno was not supposed to be a luxury home. When you walk into this estate in Fresno County, you will be greeted with a “We welcome you to Kearney Mansion.”. The French Renaissance style home will...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Blake
kingcityrustler.com

District 4 Dairy Princess and alternates crowned

CENTRAL COAST — Ellie Dyt knows a lot more about the California dairy industry than most 17-year-old high schoolers. Dyt was raised on a dairy farm her whole life in the small town of Crows Landing, home to thousands of dairy cows, gaining first-hand experience by working there with her three sisters. She is fourth generation in the industry — her great-grandparents farmed in The Netherlands before immigrating to California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Jamestown Vegetation Fire 10% Contained; Railroad Infrastructure Damaged

JAMESTOWN – A fire burning in the Tuolumne County town of Jamestown has damaged railroad infrastructure. Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit says the 63-acre fire started around 3 p.m. Thursday near Hwy. 108 and Chicken Ranch Road. While forward progress of the fire has been stopped, the fire remains only 10% contained. Firefighters say critical railroad infrastructure has been damaged and remains threatened. Details about the damage, including what was burned and the extent of damage, are unknown. Evacuation advisories that were in effect in the area have been lifted.  A shelter for animal evacuations has since closed.
JAMESTOWN, CA
FOX26

Are mask mandates coming back to schools?

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Are mask mandates coming back to schools?. The San Diego Unified School District has now reinstated indoor masking requirements for kids in Summer School and anyone working in District offices. The District warned it would do that if the area entered a high level...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Uc Merced#The Merced City Council#The City Council
clovisroundup.com

First Time Homebuyer Program Relaunches

First time homeowners looking to purchase a home in Clovis may now qualify for financial assistance under the City’s relaunch of their “first time homebuyer program.”. The City of Clovis announced Tuesday, July 19, that their financial assistance program called the “first time homebuyer program” would now be returning.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Valley’s ‘Amusement Park’ Bullet Train Given a Reprieve

In 2019, just weeks after being inaugurated as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom issued what many took as a death knell for the state’s troubled bullet train project. “But let’s be real,” Newsom told legislators in his first State of the State address. “The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
mercedcountytimes.com

Local skaters land ownership role

In what has quickly become an up-springing of a variety of new businesses downtown; an experience-driven skate shop can now be crossed off the list. Aby55 opened its doors last Saturday, inviting residents to take a look inside the renovated space at 328 W. Main St. Located right in the heart of downtown Merced, the shop is a uniquely crafted space operated by Trevor Peeples, Alex Laigo and Ramon Alcaraz.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Underweight horses rescued from Merced property

Three underweight horses have been rescued after a Craigslist posting raised a red flag in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of these animals after someone called it in after seeing the online post. The Merced County Animal Services was called in to investigate and several...
MERCED, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Firefighters Respond to Ammonia Leak at Foster Farms

Firefighters Respond to Ammonia Leak at Foster Farms. At about 2:51 pm Saturday afternoon, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported hazardous materials incident at Foster Farms Turkey Division Plant 2, 711 West F Street, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered an ammonia leak from a...
TURLOCK, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
1K+
Followers
69
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy