Seemingly out of nowhere, Ubisoft have cancelled two major upcoming titles, as well as a further two unannounced games, according to VGC. Reportedly, during a financial call, the company announced that the games were scrapped because of the “changing financial environment”, but no further details were given. As for the titles in question? None other than Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.

