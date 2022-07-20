Reminder about political signs

A Sedgwick County Detention Deputy is facing charges after a major security breach at the jail. Sheriff Easter says that on July 17, inmates were able to take a pipe from a common area and make a hole in a window inside a cell. This hole is described as being about the size of a fist, which would allow larger contraband items to be brought into the jail. Easter says inmates were able to use the jail phones to coordinate with people outside to bring them contraband, which was brought up through the window with a sheet. Cell phones and marijuana were brought in using this method. An investigation revealed several more drops were planned the same day, which included a handgun, but these were prevented. The cell where the hole was made has been closed off.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO