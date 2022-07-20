Reminder about political signs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party is hosting a live debate with the Republican candidates running for the office of the Kansas Attorney General. Candidates include Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren. Michael Schwanke will moderate the debate set to take place at 7 p.m. on...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Animal Services Advisory Board has approved a ban to crack down on certain pet shops. Members voted 4-3 on Wednesday to prohibit retailers in the city, like Petland, from selling dogs and cats. It now goes to the Wichita City Council for approval. Supporters...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Sedgwick County is one of the counties. The CDC says it looks...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Kansans in dozens of counties, including the Wichita area, should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. As of Thursday, 41 counties were in a "high" community level, a determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities. At a high...
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado. The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County health officials are reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. KDHE is reporting an additional 7,626 cases this week, with nine new deaths. Sedgwick County reported 844 new cases this week with no new deaths. Sedgwick County is reporting an increasing...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat may be killing thousands of fish in south-central Kansas. Dead fish have washed ashore multiple times this month at Cheney Lake. Now, residents in Bel Aire Heights are pulling large dead fish from their neighborhood pond. “The sad thing is you’re walking around...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All aboard the Safari Express!. The Sedgwick County Zoo's newest attraction opens to the public following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday. The Safari Express is a C.P. Huntington Electric Train built locally by Chance Rides. Zoo officials said the train will take people on...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Interim Wichita Police Chief Lem Moore and City Manager Robert Layton announced discipline for officers following an internal investigation into racist and homophobic text messages sent and shared by members of the department. Three officers “terminated employment,” according to Moore, which the City of Wichita later...
Valence Surface Technologies (Los Angeles, California) recently received a number of new processing approvals to support the F-16 and F-22 military aircraft programs at its location in Wichita, Kansas. These additions bring the total process code approvals at the company’s Kansas location to forty-nine unique capability approvals. Obtaining these...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Three suspects arrested after a fatal drug deal shooting will return to court for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon. Brian Youngman, 20 of Wichita, was charged with 1st degree murder and attempted distribution of a controlled substance, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Myrashia Griffin,...
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - A horrific discovery at a house near Mulvane last week – investigators found more than 60 animals in what they called a hoarder house, in cruel and unlivable conditions. Animal Control saved most of them, but now, their lives are on the line again if they can't find homes.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New homes are being built in Wichita, but with existing homes being in relatively short supply, the average price is around $386,000, is it better to buy or build?. “A big thing is is just the people who are doing the physical building of it...
Suspects in two separate killings in western Kansas were arrested in Wichita this week, with the latest happening Friday night after the suspect was bit by a police K-9 following a short standoff. Ricardo Viveros-Magana, 28, was wanted for the July 19 fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Liberal,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
With the fall semester quickly approaching, many WSU students and Wichita residents are searching for the newest hot spot to enjoy a drink and a show after a long day of studying, working, or anything in between. After plenty of searching and much trial and error, Ruby Q’s Bar is...
A Sedgwick County Detention Deputy is facing charges after a major security breach at the jail. Sheriff Easter says that on July 17, inmates were able to take a pipe from a common area and make a hole in a window inside a cell. This hole is described as being about the size of a fist, which would allow larger contraband items to be brought into the jail. Easter says inmates were able to use the jail phones to coordinate with people outside to bring them contraband, which was brought up through the window with a sheet. Cell phones and marijuana were brought in using this method. An investigation revealed several more drops were planned the same day, which included a handgun, but these were prevented. The cell where the hole was made has been closed off.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It got as hot as 107 degrees on Tuesday in Wichita. That number falls just short of the 2006 record of 109 degrees. However, several records were either broken or tied across KAKEland on Tuesday. Medicine Lodge reached 112 degrees and the record was 109 degrees...
Comments / 0