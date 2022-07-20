ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

By TJ Leverentz
 4 days ago
Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous...

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

