India

India Court Orders Release on Bail of Journalist Over 'Provocative' Tweet

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of a prominent journalist arrested last month over what police said was a "highly provocative" 2018 tweet aimed at straining ties between majority Hindus and minority Muslims. Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

India Elects First President From Tribal Community

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Lawmakers chose India's first president from the country's tribal communities on Thursday, which could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party among marginalised groups ahead of the 2024 general election. Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old teacher turned politician, will be the second woman to hold the largely...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Tell Us Where Russian Troops Are Living, Ukraine Tells Citizens in Key Region

(Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow's troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities. The statement by the ministry's defence intelligence directorate was aimed at people in and around...
MILITARY
Person
Narendra Modi
US News and World Report

Russia Tells Turkey It Has 'Nothing to Do' With Strike on Ukraine's Odesa Port - Turkish Minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Rio Police Raid on Favela Kills at Least 18, Sparks Anger

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police operation Thursday targeting gang members in Rio de Janeiro's largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, left at least 18 people dead in one of the deadliest raids the city has seen recently and one already bringing more criticism of police violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Can Inflict Major Damage to Russian Forces

(Reuters) - Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday after meeting senior commanders. Zelenskiy, speaking in a late-night video address, said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the intensity of...
MILITARY
#Court Orders#Bharatiya Janata Party#Reporters Without Borders#India Court#Reuters#Hindus#Muslims#Alt News#Indian#Anti Islam
US News and World Report

U.N. Secretary-General Condemns Reported Strikes on Ukraine's Odesa Port

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine's Odesa port, a U.N. spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports. "These products are desperately needed to address...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Odesa Strike Shows Russia Will Find Ways Not to Implement Grain Deal

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's missile strike on the port of Odesa on Saturday demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine. "This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Strikes Bridge Used for Russian Supplies in Occupied South

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine struck a bridge in the occupied Black Sea region of Kherson on Saturday, targeting a Russian supply route as Kyiv prepares for a major counter-offensive, a Ukrainian regional official said. The strike hit the Daryivskyi bridge across the Ingulets river used for supplies by Russian troops,...
POLITICS
Country
India
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
New Delhi, IN
US News and World Report

Supreme Court Leak Probe: So Many Questions, So Few Answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than 24 hours after the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into the “egregious breach. " Since then? Silence. The Supreme Court won't say whether it's still investigating. The court also won't...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense ministry officials on Sunday insisted that an airstrike on the port of Odesa — less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from there — had hit only military targets. “In the seaport in the city of Odesa, on the territory of a shipyard, sea-based high-precision long-range missiles destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the U.S. to the Kyiv regime,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a daily briefing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address Saturday evening that the attack on Odesa “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with Russia. The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that Moscow had attacked Odesa’s sea port with four cruise missiles, two of which had been shot down by Ukrainian air defense.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Orban Urges New EU Strategy on Ukraine, Says Sanctions Have Failed

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -The European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday. "A new strategy is needed which should focus peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal...instead of winning the war," Orban...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Attorney General, Mexican Counterpart Discuss Extradition of Captured Drug Lord

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke by phone with his Mexican counterpart Alejandro Gertz Manero Thursday afternoon regarding the extradition of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Mexico's navy on Friday captured Caro Quintero, convicted of murdering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine Is Stuck in Transit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline taking gas from Russia to Germany was stuck in transit. Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia had not yet given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Destroyed 4 HIMARS Launchers, in Claim Denied by Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said on Friday its forces had destroyed four U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) in Ukraine earlier this month, a claim that was denied both by Kyiv and Washington. Between July 5-20, "four launchers and one reloading vehicle for the U.S.-made multiple launch rocket...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Factbox-How Tunisia's President Has Tightened His Grip

TUNIS (Reuters) - President Kais Saied has been steadily consolidating his grip over Tunisia since seizing broad powers a year ago. As he puts a new constitution to a referendum on Monday, critics believe it will formalise what they see as a march to one-man rule that has trashed the democratic gains set in train by the 2011 revolution.
WORLD

