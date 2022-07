Christine Engelbrecht and Colby Holland eloped on July 18 at 2:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City. The bride is an English teacher at Los Alamos High School and the groom is a former special education and history teacher and current school counselor, also at LAHS. The couple met in Fall 2014 when Christine, then a new teacher at LAHS, and Colby’s classes lined up next to each other at the first fire drill of the school year. The parents of the bride and groom are Frederick and the late Alice Engelbrecht of Norman, Oklahoma, and Lahoma Holland of Clinton, Oklahoma. Courtesy photo.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO