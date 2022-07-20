Everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is set to launch in 2023, and Capcom has wasted no time in getting information on upcoming fighting game out into the world. Revealed back in February, this new mainline instalment to the long-running series is set to arrive almost seven years since the release of its predecessor, and from what we've seen and played of it so far, it looks as if Capcom is really pushing the series for its debut on new-gen consoles.

Like most fighting game release campaigns, there will be plenty of drip-fed information over the coming weeks and months in way of character reveals and showcases of the new modes and how they work. The next major fighting game calendar event is Evo 2022, taking place August 5 - 7, so expect to hear more from Capcom at some point during the course of that weekend on its new game .

The only official date from Capcom so far is ‘2023’, so this is entirely guesswork based on years gone by. Street Fighter 4 and 5 both released in February in the year they were released and Capcom tends to favor a double whammy of big-hitters at the start of the calendar year. With the Resident Evil 4 remake scheduled for March, it is fair to estimate we could see Street Fighter 6 the month before. Fingers crossed.

Street Fighter 6 platforms - What is it launching on?

Although Street Fighter 5 was a Sony console exclusive, Capcom has confirmed that Street Fighter 6 will be available on both PS4 and PS5 , PC, and, this time around , Xbox Series X (there doesn’t appear to be a last-gen version on Xbox).

Will there be Street Fighter 6 crossplay?

We go fists on

Street Fighter 6: Hands-on with Capcom's fighting game that's fit for a new generation

In an interview with fighting game content creator Maximilian Dood, the developers confirmed that Street Fighter 6 crossplay is happening. This is, of course, a huge factor when fostering a decent-sized, consistent player base, so it is a very welcome announcement. However, it remains to be seen what the loading times are going to be like if you get paired up with a PS4 player and whether it is possible to filter by system.

Will there be Street Fighter 6 rollback netcode support?

Yes! Rollback Netcode is crucial to a fighting game having top quality online play and allowing for responsive, minimal latency matches with players across your region. It’s almost a mandatory feature in 2022 and a few recent fighting games have seen their competitive scenes drop off very quickly simply because they weren’t using Rollback Netcode, so it is good to see Capcom clearly consider it a priority feature.

Street Fighter 6 roster

Obviously, at this point we don’t know for certain - the only characters we have officially seen are Ryu, Luke, Jamie, Chun-Li and Guile, with another newcomer, Kimberly, shown on a monitor at the end of the trailer. However, if the Street Fighter 6 leaked roster is to be believed, there’s a total of 22 (!) characters on their way to Street Fighter 6 at some point - whether these are all destined for the launch lineup is another question, however.

The Street Fighter 6 leaked roster is as follows, but of couse take all these names with a heavy pinch of the proverbial salt until they're officially confirmed:

Ryu (confirmed) Ken Zangief Dhalsim E. Honda Blanka Guile (confirmed) Chun-Li (confirmed) Cammy Dee Jay Rashid Juri Ed Akuma Luke (confirmed) Marisa Jaime (confirmed) Mimi Lilly JP Kimberley (confirmed) A.K.I

What is the Street Fighter 6 story?

After nearly 25 years, the Street Fighter canonical storyline has finally progressed past the events of 1999’s Street Fighter 3: Third Strike. This means no M. Bison, no Shadaloo and characters like Guile and Chun Li no longer have their main motivations for fighting, so expect some new takes on classic characters moving forward. It’s also highly likely we’ll see a lot of the Street Fighter III roster of misfits returning, with hints at both Hugo and Gill in the reveal trailer.

What are the Street Fighter 6 game modes?

Capcom has confirmed that gameplay will be split up into three separate and considerable Street Fighter 6 game modes. First up is the ‘Fighting Ground’, which appears to be where you can play local multiplayer, fight the A.I and, more than likely, is where the training modes will be found, with Capcom stating that ‘all of the modes found in Street Fighter 5 can now be found in Fighting Ground’, so expect the usual arcade ladders and survival modes here too.

There’s only been one, short clip of the ‘Battle Hub’, so everything is being extrapolated from minimal footage, but it appears to be a kind of online lobby that you can roam with what appears to be a custom avatar, sitting down at arcade machines and challenging other players to matches. If this is the case, it is similar to the lobbies found in Arc Systemworks titles, although there are a few other things that catch the eye – are those classic Capcom fighting games on some of the cabinets? Can they be played? No doubt there will be more information in the coming months.

Finally, and most interestingly, there’s the World Tour mode. This appears to be an open world hub based on Metro City (the setting for arcade classic Final Fight) where you can meet characters from Street Fighter and its extended universe, punch bins and pick fights with the inhabitants. Again, little is known about this mode right now but it is described by Capcom as an ‘immersive single player mode’ and looks quite unlike anything seen in previous Street Fighter titles. It also appears to feature a custom character – whether this is the one and same character you use in the Battle Hub remains to be seen.

