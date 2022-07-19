ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

New Cold Spring Baseball Park Cages Expect to Have Regional Draw

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLD SPRING -- Fundraising efforts are in full swing to bring a new field house to the Cold Spring Baseball Park. The Cold Spring Baseball Association is planning to build the facility next to the baseball field where there is currently a skating park and a basketball court. Association...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Cold Spring, MN
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

Tour TV legend Don Shelby's ultra-green Excelsior home

Former WCCO news anchor and climate advocate Don Shelby recently gave Climate Cast a tour of his Excelsior home. From 80-foot wells, to a secret passageway leading to a state-of-the-art geothermal system, to a stone statue signifying the people most at risk from climate change, Shelby built a home meant to inspire others to act.
EXCELSIOR, MN
WJON

Clearwater Native Prepares for Miss USA Pageant

UNDATED -- A local woman is preparing to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant. Madeline Helget, a native of Clearwater and Annandale High School graduate, is Miss Minnesota USA. She’ll travel to Reno in October to compete for the crown. This has been something I've been dreaming...
CLEARWATER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Park#Baseball Field#Baseball Players#Skate Park#Cages
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell from a boom truck in Elk River on Tuesday. It happened in front of the Elk River Senior Living apartment complex at 11124 183rd Circle Northwest. Two people were attempting to straighten out a bent flagpole when they fell.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How the Town of Marty Got Its Name

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time in WJON's "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
myklgr.com

SW MN residents of three towns injured in collision straddling two counties

Three southwestern Minnesota residents from different towns were injured when their cars collided on the border of two counties Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 20, Tabitha Lopez Trevino, age 50, of Kandiyohi was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound along Kandi-Chippewa Line Road. At about 6:50 a.m., Trevino collided in the intersection with Highway 40 with a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Jesus Carlos Gonzalez, age 27, of Willmar.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Dr. Mary A. Stiles

Dr. Mary A. Stiles, age 78, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Senior Living Community in St. Cloud. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Maryland. Local services will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Dr. Mary Ann Stiles was born June 1, 1944, in Manhattan, Kansas to Norman and Martha (Pattison) Stiles. Growing up, the family moved frequently along with her father’s work. She attended Pennsylvania State University where she earned her undergraduate degree. She earned her Master’s degree in Science and her Doctorate in Medicine, both from the University of Missouri Medical School. Dr. Stiles completed an internal medicine residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She established Heart of the Lakes Clinic in 1975, a private practice in Annandale; she sold the practice in 1982 to Buffalo Clinic. She continued to work for Buffalo Clinic until 1988. She then practiced in St. Cloud where she joined with Heartland Clinic, which later merged with CentraCare. After 31 years in medicine, Dr. Stiles retired in 2006. Dr. Stiles was a pioneer in medicine in central Minnesota as the first female doctor to serve on the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was passionate about the future of medicine and supported the Pennsylvania State Eberly College of Science, where a room was named in honor of her. Mary was a champion for the communities that she became a part of and proudly supported many organizations. In addition to caring for others in her successful medical career, Mary enjoyed animals, traveling, cooking, listening to music, singing, and playing cards. She is survived by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Martha Stiles; and brother, Thomas Stiles. Memorials are preferred to Green Acres Animal Rescue of St. Augusta. Pastor Todd Nelsen will officiate at the service. Music for the service will be provided by Kelly Mosenden. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute and funeral webcast are or will be online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy