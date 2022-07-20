Please Enable JavaScript

The local Chicago 150 chapter International Union of Operating Engineers went on strike almost two months ago. Since it went into effect, municipal construction projects of varying sizes have been delayed or put on hold entirely due to the halt in material production. Simultaneously, the men and women of the union went to the picket lines, sacrificing the regular pay they depend upon. This all in response to what their leadership describes as "unfair labor practices" by the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association (CAAPA), a consortium made up of the 3 separate companies Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials, and Lafarge Holcim, which collectively operate 35 quarries across Illinois.

