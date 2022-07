PHOENIX — Here's a detailed breakdown of the closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. Eastbound I-10 is closed between the U.S. 60 and San Tan 202 from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday. This closure is for work zone setup and Guadalupe Road bridge work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed: The eastbound I-10 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to eastbound U.S. 60; the westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10; the westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10; the eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray Roads. Drivers can use eastbound Red Mountain Loop 202 or eastbound U.S. 60 to southbound Loop 101 to westbound San Tan 202 to access I-10 beyond the closure. West valley drivers heading to the southeast valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202. From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 just south of Chandler Boulevard.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO