A trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival was an expensive one for Shreveport residents. Even if the citizens weren't the ones who got to enjoy the trip. KTBS reports that a trip taken by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to the Essence Festival in New Orleans cost the city quite a bit. According to the report, KTBS obtained documents that they say there was a large uptick in overtime pay for Shreveport Police officers during the trip.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO