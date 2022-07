Beyoncé, who has her seventh studio album Renaissance on the way, has unveiled the full tracklist for the forthcoming record. Comprised of 16 tracks, the record features “Break My Soul,” which Queen Bey dropped last month ahead of the full release. Led by “I’m That Girl,” the list includes the tracks “Cozy,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl” and more. Based on the titles, we can expect the artist to use her music as social commentary with tracks like “America Has a Problem.” The record is rounded out with the 16th track dubbed “Summer Renaissance.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO