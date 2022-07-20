ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Christopher Pettit has '$400 in his pocket,' 'can't be put on the street,' his lawyer tells judge [San Antonio Express-News]

Jul. 14— Christopher "Chris" Pettit, the ex- San Antonio attorney facing allegations that he stole tens of millions...

InsuranceNewsNet

Ex-clients question former attorney Chris Pettit about where their money went, but get few answers

"I want to know what you did with all of my damn money," New Braunfels resident Charles Koch demanded during a creditors meeting in a downtown courthouse. The former San Antonio attorney, 55, and his now-defunct law firm filed for bankruptcy reorganization June 1 after facing a slew of lawsuits from clients who alleged he absconded with their money.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AFAR

Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too

San Antonio's unique role in U.S. history has made it a city known for cultural richness. Deep in the historical city of San Antonio, new developments are brewing. San Antonio has had a long record of attracting history buffs since its pivotal role in the formation of the Texas Republic. (Remember the Alamo?) Nowadays, this city is also embracing the new. A preservation and expansion project at the Alamo, which is adding a new exhibit hall and collections building featuring weapons, relics, and original documents, makes it a great time visit or revisit the culturally rich southern Texas city. But that’s not all—San Antonio has also been upping its culinary game of late, with the recently revitalized Pearl District north of downtown serving as home to several newer eateries and trendy bars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Exploring the Best of San Antonio’s Pearl District and a Look At What’s To Come

Hotel Emma is the place to stay at the Pearl, offering restaurants, a rooftop pool, and more. When I was a kid in the early 2000s, there was only so much to do on a family vacation in San Antonio. We made the rounds at the River Walk, the Alamo, and SeaWorld (I’m so sorry, Shamu). When I returned as an adult in July 2022, I was surprised to see how much the city had changed, particularly at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Densely packed subdivision plans have Bexar County residents and environmentalists worried

Homebuilder Lennar Homes plans to build a subdivision on the Guajolote Ranch tract on the city's Northwest Side. The plans call for 3000 homes on around 1100 acres, well outside current land use guidelines. Many area residents, along with The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance , are opposing the plans. San Antonio Express-News Environment and Water reporter Elena Bruess recently wrote an article which in part looks at the Guajolote development and its potential impact on the environment.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Current

River Walk Brawl, Operation Lone Star Death: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The Current's most-read stories this week were a mixed bag of political bad ideas and weird news with a little arts, sports and music coverage thrown in for good measure. The story that garnered the most reads falls into the aforementioned weird news category and involves a brawl erupting at a River Walk restaurant after a patron was unhappy with his bill. Hey, we've all been overcharged at touristy restaurants, but most of us handle it with a little more decorum, right?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Though it looks like San Antonio's restaurant scene is finally recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the nature of the foodservice business that we see businesses close annually as new ones open. We went back to the beginning of the year and tallied at least 22 Alamo City eateries that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Book written in Devine, Tx makes national news

I was scrolling news online last Wednesday night when I stumbled across an article about my book “Hello from the Great Blue Sea” on Yahoo News! It came as a total surprise. An article about our book was published on the front page of the Corpus Christi Caller...
DEVINE, TX
San Antonio Current

Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks set to bring its 'scenic views' to far Northeast San Antonio

Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to far Northeast San Antonio next month, posting up near the city’s only IKEA store. The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will open August 22, bringing more than 150 jobs to the area. It will offer more than 65 flat screen TVs, a fire pit and patio alongside the draft beer and bar food that’s made the chain famous.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
