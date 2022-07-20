Healthcare Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) _ Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $424.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $425.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCSG