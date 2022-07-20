ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasdaq: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $307 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $893 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDAQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDAQ

