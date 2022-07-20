Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $839 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

