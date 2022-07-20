ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $839 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

PFG’s Contigo® Brand Passes 2 Million Case Milestone

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Performance Food Group Company ’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Contigo ® brand recently surpassed 2 million cases sold in one year, the fastest a PFG brand has reached that important milestone. Launched in 2016, Contigo ® has experienced extraordinary growth and is now one of PFG’s top ten private-label brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005937/en/ Meaning “With You” in Spanish, Contigo ® pays homage to the diversity of Hispanic-Latino cuisine and includes more than 50 products ranging from tortillas to fajita meats to birria base. PFG sources Contigo ® -branded products from suppliers in Mexico, Central and South America, and the U.S. to ensure the freshest ingredients, and to capture the brand essence and promise of “sabor auténtico” (authentic flavors.)
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy