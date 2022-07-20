ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Tax tipsTax advantages for long-term care insurance

By Monterey County Herald (CA)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago

Monterey County Herald (CA) Q: My husband and I are considering purchasing long-term care insurance and have been told that I will be able to get a tax deduction for the (quite expensive) premiums we will have to pay. Our medical expenses are often greater than the 7.5% adjusted gross income...

