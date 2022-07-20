Cape May Police Raid Home of Suspected Child Pornography Suspect

CAPE MAY, NJ – Police in Cape May County have determined the death of two individuals in a West Atlantic Avenue home in Middle Township was the result of a murder-suicide. According to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, police were dispatched to the home on Thursday to perform a wellness check and discovered the bodies of two individuals. Detectives began their investigation and at this time, police believe it was a murder-suicide.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO